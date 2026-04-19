Express and Chihuahuas Suspended on Saturday Night

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Saturday night's game between the Round Rock Express and El Paso Chihuahuas at Dell Diamond has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rain and hail. El Paso and Round Rock were tied, 1-1, as the game was heading to the top of the third.

Prior to the suspended game, El Paso 1B Pablo Reyes drove in RF Jase Bowen with a single to left. In the bottom of the second, RF Aaron Zavala led off with a single and later scored on CF Alejandro Osuna's base hit through the left side.

The suspended game will be picked up on Sunday, April 19, beginning at 12:05 p.m. CT with Chihuahuas RF Jase Bowen up to bat in the top of the third inning. The continuation of Saturday's game will be played to a complete nine innings. Sunday's regularly scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Per Major League Baseball protocols for the 2026 season, the regularly scheduled contest will now be seven innings in length.

Ticket holders for the regularly scheduled April 19 game may enter at 11:00 a.m. and enjoy both games.

Times for scheduled activities on Princess Day, presented by United Heritage Credit Union, will remain the same. April 19 ticket holders, please refer to the Know Before You Go email for more information.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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