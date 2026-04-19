Rainiers Hit Season-High Four Home Runs in 6-4 Victory

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-10) took the series victory over the Sacramento River Cats (10-8) with a 6-4 win on Saturday night. Rhylan Thomas, Jakson Reetz, Colt Emerson, and Will Wilson all crushed home runs, accounting for all of Tacoma's runs in the contest. The quartet went a combined 5-for-11 with a double, four home runs, six RBI, two walks, and four runs scored. The Rainiers bullpen combined for 7.3 innings of one-run ball, allowing only three baserunners while striking out three River Cats.

Tacoma jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Rhylan Thomas (1) led off the game with a solo home run to right field. Thomas' first career leadoff home run gave the Rainiers an early 1-0 lead.

Sacramento answered with a three-run inning in the top of the second. Victor Bericoto smacked a leadoff single into left and moved up to third when Grant McCray lined a single into right. With runners at the corners, Logan Porter grounded into a fielder's choice, catching Bericoto in a rundown. Bericoto was tagged out by Will Wilson, while McCray advanced to third during the pickle. The next batter, Turner Hill, pounded a single through the right side of the infield bringing home McCray from third, tying the game at one. Osleivis Basabe gave the River Cats the lead when he lined a double into left-center field. Porter scored from second and Hill hustled all the way around from first to make it 3-1.

Tacoma retook the lead with a three-run inning in the home half of the second. With two outs, Jhonny Pereda started the Rainiers rally with a walk. Carson Taylor moved him up to second when he smacked a single into right field. With runners on first and second, Jakson Reetz (1) rocketed the second pitch he saw over the wall in left field. The ball left his bat at 100 mph and gave Tacoma a 4-3 lead.

Sacramento tied it in the top of the fourth inning. McCray smacked a leadoff double and moved up to third on a Logan Porter ground out. Hill drove his second single of the night into shallow right field. McCray trotted home from third, tying the game 4-4.

The Rainiers vaulted back in front in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Colt Emerson (2) blasted a solo shot 385 feet over the wall in left-center field to give Tacoma a 5-4 lead. Two batters later, Will Wilson (1) clobbered a solo homer of his own into the left field seats, extending the Rainiers lead to 6-4.

Down to their last two outs and chasing two runs, the River Cats went down in order as Tacoma secured the series victory by a score of 6-4. Alex Hoppe earned the save, his fourth of the season, tying him for the most in the minor leagues.

The Rainiers look to extend their winning streak to five games on Sunday afternoon. LHP Jhonathan Díaz will take the mound for Tacoma. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Rhylan Thomas clobbered his first home run of the season to lead off the game on Saturday night...the University of Southern California product finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double, RBI and a run scored...it was his first career lead-off home run...he leads all Rainiers hitters with seven multi-hit games this season.

INF Colt Emerson walloped his second home run of the season to give Tacoma the lead in the bottom of the fifth...the Mariners' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) finished 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI, walk, and a run scored...his home run extended his on-base streak to 11 games, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season

RHP Gabriel Mosser tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball in relief on Saturday night, allowing only three hits while striking out two...it's first time in his career he has made four-consecutive appearances allowing one-or-fewer runs while logging at least 5.0 innings pitched.

Tacoma's offense smacked four home runs on Saturday night, the first time they have clubbed four home runs in a game since June 27, 2025 against Round Rock in a 17-12 victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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