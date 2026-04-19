Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/18 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Bryce Miller - MLR (NR) vs. Sacramento LHP John Michael Bertrand (0-0, 5.40)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Bryce Miller - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Scored their third win of the series against Sacramento, taking a 7-6 victory on Friday night...the River Cats plated four runs in the first inning, but Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring five runs on a Brock Rodden RBI single, a two-run double from Brian O'Keefe and an RBI single from Carson Taylor...Sacramento knotted the game at five in the top of the fifth, but Brennen Davis gave Tacoma the lead again with his first home run of the season...Will Wilson provided an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single to give the Rainiers a 7-5 edge...the River Cats got one run back in the ninth, but Josh Simpson kept the tying run on base and finished off the 7-6 win.

IT'S MILLER TIME: RHP Bryce Miller was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Miller was placed on the Mariners 15-Day Injured List on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a left oblique strain...Miller made one appearance in Spring Training with the Mariners, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout on February 26 against Cleveland...in 2025, Miller made 18 starts, going 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA, walking 34 and striking out 74...in three rehab starts with the Rainiers in 2025, Miller allowed six earned runs in 13.1 innings, walking three and striking out 15.

MOSSER'S MASTERY: RHP Gabe Mosser is expected to follow Bryce Miller in relief today...Mosser has logged quality starts in each of his last three appearances, allowing two earned runs over his last 19.0 innings (0.95 ERA), walking four and striking out 14 in that span...Mosser is the only Triple-A pitcher to log three quality starts this season and is tied for third in the PCL with 21.2 innings pitched, ranking fourth in opponent batting average at .205, sixth in WHIP at 1.02 and seventh in ERA at 2.49.

PEREDA'S PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda is celebrating his 30th birthday today...Pereda is hitting .300 (12x40) with one double, one home run and five RBI...Pereda has played on his birthday three times in his career, going 3-for-10 with a walk... Pereda's 12 hits are tied for the fifth-most among Triple-A catchers (in games while playing catcher)...among Triple-A catchers with at least 40 plate appearances, Pereda's .383 OBP is the third-best and he ranks fifth with a .783 OPS.

A TALE OF TWO SERIES: The Rainiers have flipped the script after a low-scoring series in Sugar Land...last week against the Space Cowboys, Tacoma hit .177 with 34 hits and 11 runs scored...this week against Sacramento, the Rainiers have hit .321 with 35 hits and 24 runs scored after four games...Tacoma's team OBP, SLG and OPS in Sugar Land were .283, .271 and .554, respectively, compared to .411, .450 and .861 this week against Sacramento...the Rainiers have matched the number of extra-base hits (eight doubles, two home runs) they had last week already this week, in nearly 100 fewer plate appearances (226 PA at SUG, 129 vs SAC).

ROTH'S ROCKING: RHP Houston Roth has been locked in to start the season, throwing 8.1 innings of hitless baseball, the most in the minor leagues without allowing a hit...Roth has done it in bulk relief, with three of his four outings lasting at least 2.0 innings...Roth's 13 strikeouts are tied for the most in the minor leagues among pitchers who have yet to give up a hit this season.

LIGHTNING ROD(DEN): INF Brock Rodden tallied three hits and three RBI in game two on Thursday, matching season-highs for the second time this week...in his last 10 games, Rodden is hitting .455 (15x33) with five doubles and 10 RBI...Rodden leads the minor leagues with nine doubles this season, as well as tied for seventh Triple-A with 10 extra-base hits...Rodden also ranks third in the PCL in BABIP (batting average on balls in play) at .468 (per FanGraphs).

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 4.0 innings of one-run baseball on Friday, lowering the unit's ERA to 2.64, the lowest in Triple-A and the second-lowest in the minor leagues...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the fewest in the circuit and one of six minor league bullpens to allow one-or-fewer home runs...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 19 games in the last 21 years, most recently accomplished by the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 19 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 13 of the 19 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), nine of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 7-6 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-5 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-0 in their series opener against the Texas Rangers...Josh Naylor went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and Cole Young went 1-for-2 with two walks...Logan Gilbert took the loss, throwing 5.1 innings of two-run baseball, striking out seven.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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