Isotopes Surge Late to Top Comets, 8-5

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes staged another big inning late in the game and defeated the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-6, Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets (10-10) took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Isotopes (11-9) rallied for five runs. Each of the first six batters of the inning reached base to tie the game before a two-out error allowed the go-ahead run to score. A wild pitch tacked on another run to make it 8-6. The Comets put the first two batters of the ninth inning on base but were unable to score. The Comets took a 3-1 lead in the third inning with a two-run double from Zach Ehrhard and a run-scoring single from James Tibbs III one batter later. After Albuquerque tied the game in the bottom of the third, Jack Suwinski gave the Comets the lead back in the fourth inning with an opposite field solo homer. Ehrhard notched a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Suwinksi went deep again in the seventh inning to push the lead to 6-3.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost three of the last four games in the series, with the Isotopes scoring the winning run(s) in the eighth inning in each game...The Comets lost for the fourth time already this season in a game they led by at least three runs, including for the second time in three games...Of OKC's 10 losses this year, half have been in games they led after seven innings or were tied after seven innings.

-Jack Suwinski recorded his first multi-homer game of the season and the third of the year by a Comet...It was the 10th multi-homer game of Suwinski's career, last doing so on June 13, 2023 with Pittsburgh at Chicago (NL).

-Zach Ehrhard drove in at least three runs for the third time this series, finishing 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Across his last five games, Ehrhard is 11-for-24 with two doubles, a homer and 10 RBI.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a triple, notching his fifth multi-hit effort in the last seven games. He also tripled for the second straight game, tying for the Pacific Coast League lead with three triples on the season.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will look for a series split against Albuquerque on Sunday 2:35 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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