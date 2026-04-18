Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, April 21-26 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The second homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, April 21-26. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The second homestand will feature three games: Tuesday, April 21, Thursday, April 23 and Sunday, April 26. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators, 10-7 overall under '25 PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, are currently on a 10-game game road trip and are facing intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The six-game series at Greater Nevada Field will conclude on Sunday, April 26.

The Aviators are in their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 148 games (75-home; 73-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 21: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, April 22: Bark on the Berm/Doodle Night

Thursday, April 23: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 24: *Aviators Crew Sweatshirt Night/Fellowship Night

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

2026 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2026 Promotional Schedule.

2026 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 9 dates, Las Vegas total is 61,490 (1st in PCL) for an average of 6,832 with 1 sellout. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,139,763. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over seven seasons (2019, 2021-26) is 3,138,752 which includes 105 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (April 26, May 10, May 24, June 7, June 21, July 12) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 26, August 9, August 16, August 30, September 13) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $60.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $45.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $31.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $24.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Sections 101 & 121: $27.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $27.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $17.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $60.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for nine seasons (2017-19, 2021-26). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2026, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 12 Tuesday home games.

Salt Lake's roster features three of the Top 10 prospects in the Angels organization, according to Baseball America, entering the 2026 season: right-handed pitcher George Klassen (No. 3), outfielder Nelson Rada (No. 4) and shortstop Denzer Guzman (No. 9).

Andy Hawkins is a member of the Bees coaching staff (assistant pitching coach). He was drafted in the first round (fifth overall) by San Diego in the 1978 draft. He was a member of the 1983 inaugural Triple-A Las Vegas Stars team of the PCL. He appeared in 14 games (four complete games) for the Stars and posted a 6-4 record and struck out 50 batters in 85.1 innings pitched.

He played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with San Diego (1982-88), New York Yankees (1989-91) and Oakland (1991). He appeared in 280 career games (started 249) and posted an 84-91 record with a 4.22 ERA. He struck out 706 batters in 1,558.1 innings pitched. Hawkins was the winning pitcher (game two) in San Diego's lone World Series victory in franchise history against Detroit (1984). He also tossed an eight-inning no-hitter as a member of the Yankees in a 4-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox on July 1, 1990.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will then embark to the Pacific Northwest to face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 28 - May 3.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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