Hatch Solid, Six Aces Log Multiple Knocks in First Extra-Innings Loss of 2026

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Saturday marked the first extra-innings contest of the season for the Reno Aces, but four runs by Las Vegas in the 10th inning decided the game in favor of the Aviators, 9-6.

Starting the scoring was the newest Ace of the season, Christian Cerda, as he made his Triple-A debut and hammered a solo home run out to left field in his first at-bat. Unfortunately for the Aces (10-10), the Aviators (11-7) countered with a run in the top of the fifth.

Both teams scored three times in the sixth to keep the game knotted, with two of Reno's runs scoring courtesy a Tommy Troy two-RBI double to left field.

Reno took a brief lead when they plated one in the home half of the seventh, with Kristian Robinson scoring on a two-out single from LuJames Groover. However, an errant throw on a stolen base allowed Las Vegas to tie the score yet again in the top of the eighth.

That score held until the game's only extra frame, and the Aviators exploded for four against Reno hurler Joe Ross. Though the Aces scored once in the bottom of the inning and had two runners on base looking to tie, a flyout brought the game to a close.

A solid starting outing from Thomas Hatch went by the wayside with the decision, as he allowed only one run on four hits with one strikeout in five full innings.

Tops among the players with multiple hits for Reno was Robinson, who reached in all five plate appearances and ended the night a perfect 3-for-3 with one run scored and two walks. Among those with two hits included Groover and Troy, both of whom were 2-for-5 with a double while the former scored twice and the latter drove two in.

Today's loss also marks a series loss for the Aces, but they will look to finish the set on a high note when the two teams line up for game six on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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