Comets Get to Round Rock Late in Victory

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets took their first lead of the game in the ninth inning and won, 3-2, over the Round Rock Express on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The game was scoreless until Round Rock (13-17) collected two runs and three hits in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Oklahoma City (14-16) cut the deficit in half with a RBI single by Chuckie Robinson down the third base line in the fifth inning. Jack Suwinski tied the game in the seventh inning with a solo homer. Tyler Fitzgerald led off the ninth inning with a double, and after getting to third base on a groundout, Fitzgerald scored on a close play at the plate when Suwinski hit into a fielder's choice. Wyatt Mills pitched a clean ninth inning to lock down the win.

Of Note: -The Comets have won two of the first three games of the current series...OKC has won five of its last six meetings against the Express, with four of the wins by just one run.

-Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI and has now collected an extra-base hit in six straight games. During the streak, Suwinski is 8-for-23 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBI. He has homered in the three of the last four games...Over his last 18 games, Suwinski has hit seven homers and picked up 17 RBI while also scoring 22 runs.

-Jackson Ferris held the Express to two runs on four hits across a season-high five innings while walking two and striking out four.

-The OKC bullpen retired the final 12 batters of the game, including six via strikeout. Wyatt Mills retired all six batters faced between the eighth and ninth innings and tallied four strikeouts.

-Overall, the pitching staff allowed a season-low four hits and finished with 10 strikeouts for the team's third double-digit strikeout effort in the last four games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fifth appearance with the Comets. Pitching in consecutive games for the first time in his rehab stint, Stewart struck out his lone batter faced...Across his five rehab outings with the Comets, Stewart has yet to allow a run over 4.1 innings (2 H, 2 BB, 9 K).

-Tyler Fitzgerald roped a ninth-inning double for his first hit in an Oklahoma City uniform and came around to score as the go-ahead run. Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 in his first game with the Comets after being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays April 28.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win consecutive road games for the first time season Friday 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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