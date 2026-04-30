Early Lead Slips Away as Space Cowboys Fall to Aces

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-13) fell to the Reno Aces (14-15), 5-2, in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land struck first in the second as Kellen Strahm led off with a single before Riley Unroe followed with an RBI double to left, giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys added on in the fifth when James Nelson doubled to spark a rally, and Jack Winkler, Carlos Pérez, and CJ Alexander each drew walks to force in a run and extend the advantage to 2-0.

The Aces answered in the sixth, capitalizing on two walks, a triple, and a home run to take a 4-2 lead. Reno added an insurance run in the seventh with a walk, a stolen base, and a single to push the lead to 5-2.

On the mound, LHP Colton Gordon turned in 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four. Despite the early lead and strong pitching effort, Sugar Land was unable to rally late, dropping game two in Reno.

NOTABLE:

- Colton Gordon tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four. His outing helped the Sugar Land starting staff maintain the lowest ERA in the Pacific Coast League at 3.37.

- James Nelson went 2-for-5 with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. His eight-game hitting streak is the longest hitting streak of the season for the Space Cowboys.

- LHP Tom Cosgrove tossed 1.0 inning, allowing just one hit while striking out two. He has not allowed a run in his last seven outings and has been scoreless in nine of his 11 appearances for Sugar Land.

- Riley Unroe went 1-for-4 with a double on Wednesday night and is now 4-for-12 over his last three games, collecting a double, a home run and two RBI. He is currently on a team-leading three-game extra-base hit streak, tied for the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Sugar Land looks to bounce back against the Reno Aces tomorrow. RHP Jason Alexander is set to throw for the Space Cowboys against RHP Thomas Hatch for an 8:05 pm first pitch on Thursday night. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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