Visit Sugar Land and Space Cowboys Announce Youth Soccer Clinic Ahead of FIFA World Cup 26

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - Visit Sugar Land and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host a two-day youth soccer clinic designed to inspire young athletes and build excitement ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26™. The clinic will be held in collaboration with Imperial Soccer Club and GFI Academy.

The clinic will take place Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. each day at Constellation Field, one of Sugar Land's signature sports and entertainment venues. The program will feature skill-building sessions led by experienced coaches and give participants ages 5-12, an opportunity to learn from accomplished players and special guests.

"It represents an exciting opportunity to bring our community together through sport while supporting youth development across Sugar Land," said Ryan Gilmore, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Sugar Land Parks and Recreation. "Through partnerships with our local clubs, we are creating meaningful experiences that help young athletes grow their skills, build confidence and connect with the global game."

The clinic is designed for youth athletes of varying skill levels and will emphasize teamwork, fundamentals and sportsmanship while providing a supportive and engaging learning environment.

Following the Tuesday session, families and community members are invited to attend a "Soccer Mom Meetup" at Talyard Brewing Company, featuring a DJ, games and giveaways.

"Constellation Field has always been a place where baseball unites the community, and we're excited to extend that same spirit to the game of soccer," said Sugar Land Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "Welcoming this youth soccer clinic highlights the flexibility of our venue and supports the city's efforts to engage residents through meaningful programming tied to the excitement of FIFA."

The clinic follows the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Soccer Weekend, a themed series of activities at Constellation Field celebrating the global game and engaging fans of all ages. Together, the events build momentum across the community as Sugar Land prepares to welcome visitors and fans to the Houston region during the World Cup.

Registration is open now through the Space Cowboys website at https://www.milb.com/sugar-land/events.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

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