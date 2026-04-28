Aces Fall in Extras to Open Series with Sugar Land

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - For the third time in the past six games the Reno Aces played an extra-innings contest, but Reno could not get over through the additional frame as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys snatched a 7-4 win in the series opener on Tuesday.

Pitching for the Aces (13-15) was strong through nine innings in what amounted to a bullpen game, as Reno trotted out eight total pitchers in the contest. That included three scoreless innings in a starting effort from Joe Ross, while three others followed with run-free appearances including Yilber Díaz.

However, that dominance came to an end in the 10th when Gerardo Carrillo (L, 3-2) hit a batter and then issued a free pass to load the bases. From there it was a double, single and sacrifice fly for the Space Cowboys (16-12) as they totaled four runs.

Reno countered with just a single tally in the home half of the 10th when Anderdson Rojas doubled to right field, scoring Tommy Troy as the free runner.

It was the Aces broke through to the scoreboard first with a run in the home half of the third courtesy of Troy. His double was the first Reno hit of the day and left him in scoring position, where he advanced first on a passed ball before scoring on a wild pitch.

Quickly the Space Cowboys responded, dropping two runs of their own in the top half of the fourth on a two-run homer from Jack Winkler. An insurance tally was added in the top of the fourth with yet another homer, this from Riley Unroe.

Reno started its rally in the bottom of the sixth, putting two aboard with one out in front of Jacob Amaya. A single from Amaya on a ball through the middle was able to cut the deficit in half, while Christian Cerda continued his hitting ways with a sharp single into right field to knot the score at 3-3.

Of the six Aces hits, two came from the bat of Luken Baker as he was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Both Troy and Rojas logged a two-bagger for their only hit of the contest, while Amaya and Cerda each drove in a run. For Cerda, he has hits in each of his five games played and is 6-for-17 (.353).

The Aces will aim for revenge in game two of the series on Wednesday from Greater Nevada Field beginning at 6:05 p.m.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

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