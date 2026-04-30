OKC Comets Game Notes - April 30, 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (13-16) vs. Round Rock Express (13-16)

Game #30 of 150/First Half #30 of 75/Road #15 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 9.00) vs. RR-LHP Austin Gomber (0-3, 11.57)

Thursday, April 30, 2026 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 6:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim to retake the series lead when they play the Round Rock Express at 6:45 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The six-game series is tied at 1-1 after the Express pulled even in the series with a win last night...The Comets enter tonight 1-5 in their last six games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were held scoreless in eight of nine innings during a 6-3 loss against the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock jumped on Comets starting pitcher Logan Allen with a three-run first inning, including a leadoff homer by Michael Helman. Oklahoma City tied the game with three runs in the fifth inning. James Tibbs III hit a RBI double to plate the first run and Jack Suwinski later tied the game with a RBI single. The Express took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of bases-loaded walks. Round Rock received insurance in the eighth inning on a RBI double from Gilberto Celestino to take a 6-3 lead into the final frame. After falling behind in the fifth inning, the Comets were unable to score again and went 0-for-7 with runners on base during that time.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-1) makes his fifth Triple-A start and second on the road...Ferris last pitched April 24 vs. Tacoma, receiving the loss after allowing 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) across 4.2 innings with two walks and one strikeout. In the start, Ferris set a new career-high in hits allowed and tied a career-high in runs allowed...Through his first four starts, Ferris has a 9.00 ERA over 15.0 IP with 12 walks and seven strikeouts...Ferris faces Round Rock for the third time after allowing six runs and seven hits across 6.1 innings in a pair of starts in OKC earlier this month...He entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline as well as the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organization leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope in exchange for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the Express: 2026: 5-3 2025: 12-6 All-time: 208-160 At RR: 110-80

The Comets and Express meet for their second of four series this season, second of three series against one another during the first half and for the first time at Dell Diamond in 2026...OKC took the first series, winning four of six games April 7-12, as all four of the Comets' victories were decided in one-run games...Both Ryan Ward (.417 AVG, 10 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.407 AVG, 11 H, HR, 9 RBI) had standout series in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Over the last six head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 4-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022...At Dell Diamond last season, the Comets finished 7-5.

Unfamiliar Territory: The Comets are now 1-5 in the last six games, 3-7 in the last 10 games and 4-9 in the last 13 games. Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 10-15 since...With last night's defeat, the Comets fell to three games under .500, matching their season-low mark that followed Sunday's loss. Prior to Sunday, the last time an Oklahoma City team was three games under .500 was Aug. 10, 2024 (55-58)...This season marked the earliest into a season OKC reached three games below .500 since 2021, and the last time OKC was four games below .500 at any point in a season was June 15, 2021 (16-20)...The Comets have already lost three series this season, all within the last four series overall. Last year, the Comets did not lose their third series of the season until their 20th series overall, July 29-Aug. 2. Starting with the 2022 season, the earliest OKC lost its third series was in 2024 during its eighth series of the year. In 2022 and 2023, it occurred no earlier than the 15th series of the season...Regardless of tonight's result, OKC will sustain its first losing April since 2019 (no April games in 2020 or 2021), as the team went a combined 66-33 in April over the past four seasons.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III recorded a second straight three-hit game Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Over his last eight games, Tibbs is 12-for-27 (.444) with seven extra-base hits, eight walks, six RBI and 10 runs scored and has reached base at least twice in seven of the eight games...This is the second time this season he has put together back-to-back games with three or more hits after also doing so March 28-29 against Albuquerque (7 H)...Last night, he became the fourth player in the Pacific Coast League with at least 10 doubles this season...Tibbs is tied with Winston-Salem's Caleb Bonemer for the most homers in the Minors this season with 11 dingers, while his 22 extra-base hits, 81 total bases and 30 runs scored pace all players in the Minors through 29 games this season.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a double last night, giving him an extra-base hit in five straight games (3 2B, 2 HR). During the streak, Suwinski is 6-for-19 (.316) with five RBI...Over his last 17 games, Suwinski has hit six homers and picked up 15 RBI while also scoring 21 runs, batting .328 (19-for-58) with 12 extra-base hits and 14 walks...Six of Suwinski's last seven hits have gone for extra bases, as well as nine of his last 11 hits.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald recorded his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season last night, finishing 2-for-5 with a double and run scored. Six of those multi-hit games have come against Round Rock, including during each of the last four games between the teams...The infielder leads all players in the Minors with 44 hits, while his 64 total bases are fourth-most in the Minors and his 26 RBI are tied for fourth. His ranks second in the PCL with a .346 batting average.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward finished 1-for-3 with two walks in Wednesday's game as he has hit safely in each of his last nine starts, going 11-for-32 (.344) with two homers, a triple, two doubles and eight RBI. Over 21 games in April, Ward is hitting .355 (27-for-76) with five homers, 13 extra-base hits and 21 RBI. He leads the Comets in RBI this month, while his .671 SLG is tied for second-highest in the PCL and his 1.127 OPS is third in the league.

Quiet Riot: Over the last six games, during which the Comets are 1-5, OKC is batting a league-low .202 (41-for-203). The Comets have scored a league-low 24 runs in that span and have been limited to three runs or fewer in three of the six games...The Comets entered last Thursday leading all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored, tied for first with a .385 OBP and were second with 226 hits. Now the Comets' 158 runs scored are tied for fourth in Triple-A and their 267 hits are fifth-most, while their .369 OBP fell to seventh place...After starting the current series with six runs and seven hits over the first two innings, the Comets have produced four runs and 12 hits over the last 16 innings. They have batted .203 (12-for-59) in that span and held scoreless in 14 of the 16 frames...Over the last four games, the Comets are 7-for-38 (.184) with runners in scoring position.

Mound Matters: After limiting Round Rock to three runs Tuesday night, the Comets allowed six runs Wednesday, marking the eighth time in the last 12 games and 11th time in the last 16 games an opponent scored six or more runs in a game...Since tossing their first shutout of the season during a 1-0 win April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have allowed a league-high 120 runs (106 ER) and 171 hits - second-most in the league - across 140.0 IP. It's also the second-most hits and fourth-most runs allowed in the Minors during that time, while the team's 103 walks are tied for fourth-most and 1.96 WHIP is highest in the Minors over the 16 games.

Around the Horn: The Comets have split the first two games of a series in five of six series this season. They are 1-3 in Game 3 when tied 1-1 with losses in three straight. Going back to last season, the Comets have started each of their last ¬â¹seven road series in a 1-1 tie or down 0-2...OKC is 5-9 on the road to start the season after the team finished with a winning road record in five consecutive seasons and with 40 or more road wins in each of the last three seasons. The Comets still have yet to win consecutive road games this season...Eliezer Alfonzo's nine-game hitting streak came to an end last night (10-for-33), but he drew a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. The hitting streak was tied with Austin Gauthier for the longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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