Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.29 at SL

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: SACRAMENTO (16-11) 17 @ SALT LAKE (11-18) 7

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS

- Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge scored five times tonight as part of a four-hit ledger. The first baseman tallied six RBI, launched two homers and walked once in the win. He is the first River Cat hitter to score five times in a game since Mauricio Dubón did so on August 23, 2019 at El Paso.

- The visitors batted through the order in the first and fifth innings, sending all nine to the plate. Eight River Cats made plate appearances in the second, while seven came up to the dish in the fourth and the eighth innings.

UTAH DIRTY SODAS

- Donovan Walton mashed his sixth longball of the season, a two-run homer to get Utah on the board in the second. It was part of a 3-for-3 night for the outfielder in which he was a triple shy of a cycle and scored thrice. He reached in all five plate appearances for the first since August 6, 2024 against Albuquerque, as a member of the River Cats.

- Huacar Ynoa extended his scoreless streak to four innings tonight. The right-hander tossed 2.1 innings in relief and struck out three River Cats. He has four punchouts over his last two shutout appearances.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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