Davis' Four-Hit Night Leads Tacoma to 7-6 Victory

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (9-10) took down the Sacramento River Cats (10-7) in game four of their six-game set by a score of 7-6 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. Brennen Davis, Johnny Pereda, and Brian O'Keefe led the offense, with the trio going a combined 9-for-11 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI, and five runs scored. Davis' first home run of the season gave Tacoma the lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Sacramento got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. With one out, Jesús Rodríguez drew a walk. Then, Bryce Eldridge smoked a double into the right field corner, pushing Rodríguez up to third. With two runners in scoring position, Victor Bericoto lined a single into center field. Rodríguez trotted home from third, giving the River Cats an early 1-0 lead. The next batter, Eric Haase (2), clobbered an off-speed pitch over the wall in right-center field for a three-run home run, making it 4-0 Sacramento.

Tacoma took the lead with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth. Colt Emerson worked a walk to lead off the inning and moved up to third when Brennen Davis punched a single into right field. Then, Brock Rodden brought home Emerson with an infield single, getting Tacoma on the board 4-1. The next batter, Johnny Pereda, was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Brian O'Keefe, who smacked his first double of the season into the right-center field gap. Pereda moved up to third while Davis and Rodden scurried home, cutting the Rainiers deficit to one. Carson Taylor picked up the fourth Tacoma hit of the inning with a single through the right side of the infield. O'Keefe moved up to third and Pereda scored without a throw, tying the game at 4-4. Will Wilson plated O'Keefe when he grounded into a double play, giving Tacoma its first lead of the ball game, 5-4.

Sacramento tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Nate Furman, Rodríguez, and Eldridge each singled to load the bases with no outs. Bericoto brought Furman home when he grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, tying the game at 5-5. Randy Dobnak escaped the bases-loaded jam when he struck out Eric Haase to end the inning. That strikeout marked the right-hander's 600th career strikeout in the minor leagues.

The Rainiers immediately took the lead back, as Brennen Davis (1) tattooed a solo home run 410 feet over the left field wall to give Tacoma a 6-5 edge. His first home run of the season left the bat at 111 mph.

Tacoma added on insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning. Pereda reached on an error to lead off the inning and advanced to second when O'Keefe grounded out to the catcher. After Taylor struck out, Wilson lined a single into shallow right field. Pereda sprinted home from second, beating the throw from Bericoto and extending the Rainiers lead to two, 7-5.

Sacramento entered the top of the ninth inning chasing two runs. With two outs, Osleivis Basabe worked a walk and stole second to get into scoring position. Furman followed with a walk of his own. Rodríguez smacked his third single of the night into right field. Basabe trotted home from third, bringing the River Cats within one. Tacoma called upon Josh Simpson to get the final out of the game. The southpaw struck out Eldridge to record his first save of the season and secure the 7-6 victory for the Rainiers on Friday night.

The Rainiers look to secure the series victory Saturday night in the fifth game of the series. RHP Bryce Miller will toe the rubber for Tacoma on Major League rehab. First pitch is at 6:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Brock Rodden extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to 10 with an RBI single Friday...the switch-hitter finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored...both streaks are the longest active streaks on the Rainiers, and 10-straight games getting on-base is the longest by any Rainier this season.

OF Brennen Davis crushed his first home run of the season to give Tacoma the lead in the fifth inning on Friday night...he finished 4-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs...it's the first time he has recorded four hits in a game since May 18, 2024 with Triple-A Iowa

RHP Houston Roth tossed 1.0 hitless innings of relief on Friday, extending a streak of 8.1 hitless innings to open the season, the most innings thrown by a minor league pitcher without a hit allowed this season...his four-straight appearances without a hit is tied for the second-longest streak in the PCL.

C Brian O'Keefe smacked two doubles against Sacramento on Friday...the New York native finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored...this is the first time he has recorded three hits and two doubles in a single game since June 14, 2024 with Triple-A Omaha.

Tacoma's bullpen combined for 4.0 innings of one-run ball Friday night...the group leads all of Triple-A with an ERA of 2.64, 21 earned runs allowed, and one home run given up.

C Jhonny Pereda recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season on Friday, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs...he is joined by Sacramento's Jesús Rodríguez as the only PCL catchers to record five multi-hit games this season (in games while playing catcher)

Davis' Four-Hit Night Leads Tacoma to 7-6 Victory







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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