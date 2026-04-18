Early Runs, Tough Pitching Keys to Success Aces' 10-4 Victory

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, NV - An excellent starting pitching performance from Yu-Min Lin and early tallies by Reno put the Aces well on their way to victory, finishing Friday's contest with the Las Vegas Aviators by a 10-4.

A triple from Kristian Robinson, already his third of the season, was followed by an Anderdson Rojas double to put the Aces (10-9) ahead in their first set of swings. Two batters later and LuJames Groover continued his run-producing ways, using a sacrifice fly to score Rojas.

The Aviators (10-7) drew level on a two-run double from Bryan Lavastida in the third, but Reno struck back immediately by plating another pair of runs in the home half of the frame. A throwing error pushed home the first of the two, while both runs were unearned.

Those were the only two runs scored against Lin (1-1), who earned his first win of the night by working five full frames with three hits and one walk allowed to a season-best seven strikeouts.

That scored held until the Aces exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by RBI knocks from Groover and Jacob Amaya. The former logged a two-RBI single up the middle, while the latter produced the second Reno three-bagger of the night out to center field. Picking up the last RBI was Ivan Melendez on an RBI groundout.

Las Vegas pushed home the game's final runs with two in the top of the eighth, doing so on a groundout and sacrifice fly.

Reno's bullpen came in strong tonight, allowing only two runs over a combined 4.0 innings. Among those were Taylor Rashi and Kade Strowd, both of whom picked up holds as they tossed scoreless appearances.

Three Aces had multiple hits in Robinson, Rojas and Jack Hurley, all of which were 2-for-4 with the former two scoring twice compared to just once for Hurley. For Rojas, both knocks were doubles, while Groover and Amaya each totaled three RBI.

Reno was able to avoid the sweep with a win tonight, and will look to do the same when the two teams line up for game five of the set at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday beginning at 4:05 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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