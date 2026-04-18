OKC Comets Game Notes - April 17, 2026

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (9-9) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (10-8)

Game #19 of 150/First Half #19 of 75/Road #10 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (0-1, 9.28) vs. ABQ-LHP Welinton Herrera (1-1, 9.64)

Friday, April 17, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have lost back-to-back games entering the fourth game of their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...OKC has opened a series with a 1-2 record for a third consecutive series.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes scored nine runs between the sixth and eighth innings to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat the OKC Comets, 9-5, Thursday afternoon at Isotopes Park. The Comets opened the game with a four-run first inning. Hitting leadoff for just the second time in his Triple-A career, Ryan Ward began the day with a homer to end an 11-pitch at bat. The Comets weren't done in the frame, adding an RBI double from Jack Suwinski and a two-run single off the bat of Noah Miller. OKC continued to lead 4-0 into the sixth inning before the Isotopes scored three runs to cut the Comets' lead to one run. James Tibbs III led off the seventh inning with a home run to extend the lead to 5-3. Albuquerque had the bases empty with two outs in the seventh inning before tying the game, then proceeded to string together four runs in the eighth inning to win the contest.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (0-1) is scheduled to make his third start and fourth overall appearance...In his last outing April 11 against Round Rock, he piggybacked River Ryan and was charged with five runs on five hits over 3.1 innings with four walks and one strikeout...Over three appearances with OKC, Allen is 0-1 with a 9.28 ERA (11 ER in 10.2 IP), 2.63 WHIP and .380 BAA, allowing 10 runs over his last two outings combined (7.0 IP)...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 3-3 2025: 10-8 All-time: 167-138 At ABQ: 75-75

This is the second series between the two clubs in 2026 and first six-game series...After falling on Opening Day, Oklahoma City won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series win March 27-29 in OKC. The Comets were led by Ryan Fitzgerald (.385 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and James Tibbs III (.615 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)...This marks one of two trips the Comets will make to Isotopes Park during the first half of the season (May 12-17)...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, 10-8, with eight of OKC's 10 wins decided by three runs or less and with eight of those contests via one-run victories...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series...Since 2022, OKC is 25-14 over the last 39 games at Isotopes Park, going 5-0-1 in series. That includes a 14-7 record across the last three seasons. However, this is the first time OKC has lost consecutive games in Albuquerque since April 27-28, 2024. The team last lost three straight Sept. 22-24, 2023.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward hit Oklahoma City's first leadoff homer this season Thursday, as well as his fourth home run of the year. The 445-foot blast yesterday was the second-longest homer by the Comets this season, and it concluded an 11 pitch at-bat to open the game...During 14 April contests, Ward is 21-for-53 (.396) with six doubles, four homers and 14 RBI, leading the Comets in each category. Additionally, he paces the PCL in hits, OPS (1.220), SLG (.736), total bases (39) this month, while ranking tied for first in RBI, doubles and extra-base hits (10)...The reigning PCL MVP led the Minors with 122 RBI, 36 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases last season (143 G)...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (94) and RBI (332) and leads the Minors this decade with 150 homers, 497 RBI, 449 runs and 1,304 total bases...Thursday marked just the second time in Ward's OKC career (420 G) he batted in the leadoff spot.

A Miller's Tale: Noah Miller added a third straight multi-hit, multi-RBI game to begin the week, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk Thursday. He has started the current series 6-for-12 with seven RBI. All seven RBI have been with two outs, and for the season, Miller is slashing .320/.452/.560 with two outs...Miller extended his on-base streak to 18 games - the longest streak in the PCL this season. This is the longest on-base streak by a Comets player since Alex Freeland reached base in 22 straight games from July 10-Sept. 16 last season with OKC...This is Miller's longest on-base streak since 2022 when he reached base in a career-best 24 consecutive games with Single-A Fort Myers (MIN) in the Florida State League...He paces the Comets and ranks tied for second in the PCL with 14 walks this season, while his 22 hits are tied for fourth in the league...Over his last 12 games, Miller is 16-for-40 (.400) with 10 walks and 11 RBI.

Mound Maladies: The Comets allowed nine runs on a season-high 14 hits Thursday afternoon, including seven runs on nine hits allowed by the bullpen across the final 2.2 innings. After the Isotpes started the game 2-for-15, they finished 12-for-24...Yesterday was the sixth time in the last eight games the Comets allowed six or more runs by an opponent as well as the eighth time in the last 11 games...The Comets' 110 runs allowed and 180 hits allowed are both second-most among PCL teams...Oklahoma City issued five walks yesterday and OKC's 104 total walks in 2026 are most in the league...The combined 6.61 ERA and 2.00 WHIP by Comets relievers this season are both highest in the PCL, as are their 73 walks in 80.1 IP...Since tossing a shutout April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have surrendered 39 runs, 54 hits and 34 walks over the last five games (43.0 IP). During that time, the bullpen has given up and 23 runs and 26 hits across 18.1 innings. In that same span, 12 of 16 inherited runner have scored...Including yesterday, of the five times OKC has allowed an inning of four-plus runs, four of them have occurred in the seventh or eighth inning. The team has allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in 13 of 18 games this season, including six of the last eight. Opponents have recorded an inning of at least four runs in four of the last five games...Yesterday the Isotopes went 7-for-15 with two outs, including 5-for-8 over the last three innings. The team's .312 BAA with two outs is highest in the PCL and third-highest across the Minors.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit two home runs last night to boost their league-leading total to 25 home runs in 2026. Ryan Ward's leadoff blast Thursday was the first for the Comets since the final game of the 2025 season when Esteury Ruiz did it in Tacoma Sept. 21...The Comets have hit four more homers than second-place El Paso and yesterday was OKC's seventh multi-homer game of 2026...On the other hand, the Comets held Albuquerque without a home run Thursday and have limited the Isotopes to one homer over the last three games. After allowing 15 homers through the first 10 games of the season, Comets pitchers have allowed just five home runs over the last eight games.

Zach on Track: Zach Ehrhard added three hits for the Comets Thursday, netting at least three hits in a game for the fourth time this season and third time in the last seven games...Over his last three starts, Ehrhard is 8-for-15 with five RBI and two home runs...He has four games this season with three or more hits, tied with Ryan Fitzgerald for most on the team...Overall this season he is batting .333 (20-for-60) with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III connected on his ninth home run of the season yesterday - tied for most in the PCL with Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom, who is currently with the Seattle Mariners...Tibbs leads the PCL with 14 extra-base hits, 55 total bases and 19 runs scored, while ranking second with a .764 SLG...Following an 18-for-35 (.514) start with 12 extra-base hits and 13 RBI through the first eight games of the season, Tibbs is batting .108 (4-for-37) over the last 10 games. His last two hits have each been homers.

Around the Horn: Ryan Fitzgerald tallied his team-leading 10th multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-5. His 29 total hits and 21 RBI both lead all PCL players to start the season, while his 42 total bases are second-most in the league...Thursday marked the fourth time in the last five games the game-winning run(s) was scored in a final at-bat...The Comets have led at some point in eight of their nine losses this season and have led by at least two runs in five of the last eight losses. After leading 4-0, yesterday marked their largest lead in a loss this season...Austin Gauthier hit safely in a season-best five consecutive games, going 7-for-19 with two doubles, five RBI, four walks and four runs scored...The Comets are batting .339 (19-for-56) with runners in scoring position over the last five games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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