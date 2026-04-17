SAC Postgame Notes 4.16 at Tacoma

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







GAME 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost Game 1, 1-3...were dealt their first loss since April 4 at Salt Lake, ending their seven-game win streak...one hit, one run, two strikeouts and five runners left on base were all their lowest so far this season...was their first time with just one hit since July 1, 2024 vs. Reno, and 11th game in River Cats history they've had one hit or fewer (have had 2 hitless games, 2006 and 2009)...was also the first game this season in which Sacramento has not scored first, ending a 14-game streak...allowed three stolen bases, tying their season high (also, April 8 vs. LV).

Carson Seymour was the starter was dealt the loss, his first since September 10, 2025...allowed two runs on three hits (1 HR) with no walks and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work...were his first runs allowed of the season, including his first home run to Brock Rodden in the third...5.0 innings was the most by a River Cats starter so far this season...seven hits was the most allowed by a River Cats starter this season.

Nate Furman (1-for-3) had the Cats' only hit, a double in the third inning...was his second double of the season.

GAME 2

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost Game 2 of the doubleheader, 8-1...was the first time they were swept in a doubleheader since April 27, 2023 at OKC...was their second loss this season when out-hitting their opponent (also, April 4 (1) at Salt Lake).

Sacramento pitchers allowed 10 total walks, their most this season...the River Cats pitching staff allowed 10-plus walks in five different games in 2025.

Trevor McDonald was the starter and was dealt the loss, his first since September 10, 2025...allowed four runs on three hits, with seven walks and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings...he is the only pitcher at the Triple-A level to allow seven-or-more walks in a game...is one of just two pitchers at ANY level to allow seven-plus walks in a game this season, the other being Clevari Tejada with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders.

Bryce Eldridge went 2-for-4...his sixth multi-hit game this season...he had 19 multi-hit games in 2025...is the only River Cat to start in all 16 games so far this season...he is batting .500 (12-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, two walks and a 1.371 OPS over his last six games.

Nate Furman went 2-for-4 with another double, his third of the season and the Cats' only extra-base hit of the game...was his third multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .357 (10-for-28) with two doubles, five RBI and a .915 OPS in nine games on the road so far this season...yesterday, April 15, was Furman's first time as the leadoff batter.

Jesús Rodríguez went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game of the season is batting .500 (13-for-26) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, four walks, a .808 slugging percentage and a 1.356 OPS in his last seven games since April 4.

Victor Bericoto went 2-for-4, his fourth multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .278 (10-for-36) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, seven RBI, four walks, a .556 slugging percentage and a .906 OPS over his last 10 games since April 4.

RAINIERS NOTES

The Tacoma Rainiers won Game 1, ending Sacramento's seven-game winning streak...was their first win since April 8 at Sugarland.

Dane Dunning was the starter and earned the win, his first of the season and first since August 30, 2025...allowed one run on one hit, with two walks and two strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work...was his first six-inning game since August 12, 2025 with Gwinnett (reliever), and first quality start since May 31, 2025 with Round Rock.

The Tacoma Rainiers won Game 2 of the doubleheader, 8-1...was their first back-to-back wins since April 7 and 8 at Sugarland...eight was their second-most runs scored so far this season (0 at Reno on March 29).

Casey Lawrence was the starter and earned his first win of the season and first since September 3, 2025...allowed one run on nine hits, with no walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings...has pitched at least 5.0 innings in all four starts this season...leads Triple-A with 23.0 total innings pitched...was his second time this season allowing nine hits (also, March 28 at Reno).

INF Brock Rodden crushed his first Triple-A home run in game one on Thursday night...the switch-hitter finished the doubleheader 4-for-7 with a double, home run, four RBI and a run...his nine doubles are the most in the Pacific Coast League and his 10 extra-base hits are the third-most in the league.

The Rainiers pitching staff only allowed two runs across both games of the doubleheader Thursday night, allowing eleven hits and five walks while striking out nine over 14.0 innings...this is the first time Tacoma pitchers have allowed two-or-fewer runs in a doubleheader since May 30, 2019, when they shut out El Paso in both games of the twin bill.

RHP Alex Hoppe worked his seventh-consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run to end game two, allowing one hit and one walk...his seven-consecutive appearances without an earned run is tied for the longest streak in the PCL.

INF Colt Emerson smoked his second double of Thursday night in game two...Emerson finished the twin bill 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, two runs and two walks...the shortstop has reached base safely in 13 of the 16 games he has played in for Tacoma this season.

Tacoma's bullpen combined for 3.0 scoreless innings in Thursday's doubleheader...the Rainiers bullpen has a 2.66 ERA, the lowest in Triple-A, with the next-closest being Sugar Land's 3.09 ERA.

RHP Dane Dunning threw 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball in game one on Thursday, the first PCL pitcher to do so this season and one of four in Triple-A...the last Rainiers pitcher to throw 6.0 innings with only hit allowed was Darren McCaughan, who threw 7.1 innings of one-hit baseball against Sacramento on June 15, 2022.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.