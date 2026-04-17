Ray's Quality Start Not Enough for Aces against Aviators

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Four runs in the home half of the sixth had the Reno Aces in the driver's seat until a nine-run top of the seventh by the Las Vegas Aviators swung Thursday's game in favor of Las Vegas, 10-5.

Aces (9-9) starter Dylan Ray was working quickly and efficiently to start the ballgame, retiring each of the first nine hitters that he faced. Though he allowed a leadoff single in the fourth, Ray made his way through six innings with just one Aviators (10-6) run allowed courtesy of a Cade Marlowe triple to left center.

An error allowed Anderdson Rojas to reach with one out in the home half of the frame, and he scored immediately when Ryan Waldschmnidt ripped a line drive into left for a double. Trying to get the offense going, Waldschmidt promptly stole third base and trotted home after the throw down went into left field.

LuJames Groover kept the line moving with an infield single to third base, then showed off his speed as he raced all the way home from first on a Tommy Troy three-bagger to right field.

However, the Aces' bullpen could not keep the lead, trotting out four pitchers during a 40-minute top of the seventh inning. A total of 15 batters came to the plate for Las Vegas during the inning, and the Aviators ended the frame with nine runs on six hits and five walks.

Reno was able to add one final run with a single tally in the eighth, using a Jacob Amaya single to score Groover who had walked with one away.

Charged with the loss for the Aces was Juan Burgos (0-1), who had his six-game and 6.0-inning scoreless streak snapped by allowing four runs on one hit and three walks while recording just one out.

Playing on his birthday for the first time in his professional career, Groover turned 24-years-old by going a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Five other Aces had a knock in the contest, including doubles from Waldschmidt and Ivan Melendez.

Trailing 3-0 in the series, the Aces will need to win in game four of the series to avoid a series loss. Game four gets underway from Greater Nevada Field at 6:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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