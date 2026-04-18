Schnell Homers Twice in Friday Loss

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-7 Friday night to win for the third time in the first four games of the series. El Paso right fielder Nick Schnell went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, which was his fifth career multi-homer game.

Marcos Castañon hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead. It was the fourth time in the first four games of the series that El Paso scored first. Jase Bowen went 1-for-2 with a double and three walks. The double was his 12th extra-base hit, the second-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.

Clay Dungan, Mason McCoy and Schnell hit consecutive home runs in a four-pitch span in the top of the fifth inning. It was McCoy's third home run in the last two games and it was Dungan's second homer of the series. Friday's game had six lead changes.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Express 9 Final Score (04/17/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (7-12), Round Rock (7-12)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 16.39). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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