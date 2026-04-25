Reno Wins in 10 Innings Friday

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning before coming back to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night at Southwest University Park. The loss ended El Paso's three-game winning streak and the Chihuahuas' nine-game winning streak in games against Reno.

El Paso starter Evan Fitterer pitched four shutout innings and has allowed only two runs in 14.2 innings this season. Chihuahuas second baseman Nate Mondou went 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run, and he's homered in each of his last two games. First baseman Pablo Reyes went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and has reached base in all 17 games he's played in this season. Right fielder Nick Schnell hit a solo home run Friday and has hit five homers in his last five games.

The Chihuahuas scored in each of the first two innings Friday and they've scored first in nine of their last 10 games. The Aces scored five unearned runs in the top of the eighth due to three Chihuahuas errors. The Chihuahuas dropped to 2-4 in extra-inning games, while Reno moved to 1-2.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 7, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (04/24/2026)

Team Records: Reno (12-13), El Paso (11-14)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, 3.07) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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