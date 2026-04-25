Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/24 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (1-0, 2.33) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Jackson Ferris (0-0, 7.84)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Held the Comets to three hits in a 3-1 victory on Thursday...Randy Dobnak allowed two hits over 5.0 innings of work, while Tacoma's bullpen allowed two baserunners over the final 4.0 innings in the win...Ryan Bliss went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, while Colin Davis drove in a pair of runs with a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning...Victor Labrada tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game while Jhonny Pereda also picked up a pair of hits in the victory.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball on Thursday, lowering the unit's ERA to 2.30, the best in the minor leagues...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 10 of the 24 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the fewest in Triple-A and one of two minor league bullpens to allow only one home run...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 24 games in the last 21 years, with the 2007 Oklahoma Redhawks being only the other team to accomplish it in that time...it's the best start (by ERA) for a Rainiers bullpen through 24 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.86 ERA.

MOSSER'S MASTERY: RHP Gabe Mosser will make his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season today...Mosser's last three starts have all been quality starts, the longest streak in the PCL... in his last four appearances, Mosser has allowing three earned runs over his last 24.1 innings (1.11 ERA), walking four and striking out 16 in that span...Mosser is the only Triple-A pitcher to log three quality starts this season and leads the PCL with a .196 batting average against, a 0.93 WHIP, ranking second with 27.0 innings pitched and a 2.33 ERA.

SIMPSON'S SHUTOUT STRETCH: LHP Josh Simpson logged a scoreless appearance on Thursday, his eighth in a row, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...in that time, Simpson has allowed two hits and four walks while striking out 11...Simpson also has not allowed a hit in his last six appearances, the third-longest streak in the league this season...Simpson has allowed the fewest hits (3) among left-handed PCL relievers this season.

PEREDA'S HIT PARADE: C Jhonny Pereda logged another pair of hits on Thursday, his 16th and 17th of the season...Pereda's 17 hits rank seventh among Triple-A catchers...Pereda has scored in run in each of his last five games, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...his multi-hit performance on Thursday was his seventh of the season, tied for the most among PCL catchers...Pereda has also been effective with runners on, hitting .333 (9x27) with runners on base.

BRIAN'S BACK: After being activated off the Development List on April 14, C Brian O'Keefe has hit the ground running, collecting hits in each of his first five games...O'Keefe has tallied three extra-base hits and three RBI in five games since being activated...since the start of the 2021 season, O'Keefe is tied for the lead with 42 home runs hit in games while playing catcher with Sam Huff, René Pinto and Carlos Peréz.

LET CARSON COOK: INF Carson Taylor went 1-for-4 on Thursday, marking his seventh consecutive game with a hit, tied for the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...in that time, Taylor is hitting .308 (8x26) with a double and two RBI...Taylor has gotten it done against lefties, hitting 5-for-17 with a home run, with five of his seven RBI coming against left-handed pitchers.

OFF TO OKC: The Rainiers are on their only trip to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season...Tacoma played just one series in Oklahoma City last year, taking two of the six games...dating back to 2021, Tacoma has gone 16-20 at OKC, with a 5.02 ERA, their third-best of any road venue in that span...in 2025, the Rainiers sported a 3.80 ERA, the best of any venue they played in last season.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 24 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 18 of the 24 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 11 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 9-9 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-7 in one-run games...each of Tacoma's last six games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Thursday off as they traveled to St. Louis to open up a six-game roadtrip, with three in St. Louis, followed by three games at Minnesota.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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