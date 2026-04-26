Bowen Homers in Saturday Loss to Reno

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces brought in six runs in their 10-batter top of the sixth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-2 Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Aces have won two in a row after the Chihuahuas won the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Jase Bowen went 1-for-4 with his team-leading seventh home run of the season, placing him fourth in the Pacific Coast League in homers. El Paso's other run came on Nick Solak's RBI single in the bottom of the first. Saturday was the 10th time in the last 11 games that the Chihuahuas scored the first run of a game. Chihuahuas third baseman Pablo Reyes went 1-for-4 and has reached base in all 18 games he's played this season.

Marco Gonzales pitched two shutout innings for the Chihuahuas on the day he was reinstated from the Injured List. Reno manager Jeff Gardner and hitting coach Josue Perez were both ejected in the top of the sixth, the first ejections at Southwest University Park since Albuquerque's Pedro Lopez on September 9, 2025.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 8, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (04/25/2026)

Team Records: Reno (13-13), El Paso (11-15)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Kohl Drake (1-1, 7.29) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-2, 4.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

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