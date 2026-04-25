OKC Comets Game Notes - April 25, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (12-13) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-13)

Game #26 of 150/First Half #26 of 75/Home #14 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-LHP Jhonathan Díaz (1-3, 8.27) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.10)

Saturday, April 25, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim to take the lead in their six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers as the series continues at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets have lost back-to-back games and will try to avoid three straight losses for the first time this season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets dropped a second consecutive game in a 10-5 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing 18 hits for the second time in five games. Tacoma put together a three-run second inning for the first runs of the night. Noah Miller got two runs back for the Comets in the bottom of the second inning as his single cut Tacoma's lead to 3-2. Tacoma responded with four straight runs, scoring one in the fourth inning and three in the fifth inning to increase its lead to 7-2. The Comets cut into the deficit with two outs in the fifth inning as Ryan Ward roped a two-RBI triple and Eliezer Alfonzo added a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning to make it a 7-5 Tacoma lead. Tacoma salted the game away with three runs between the seventh and eighth innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (1-3) is set to make his team-leading sixth start with OKC...Irvin was charged with a loss in his last start April 19 at Albuquerque, allowing seven runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts across 4.0 innings. He became the first OKC pitcher this season to allow three home runs in one game...Before the bumpy outing last Sunday, Irvin had allowed two earned runs (five runs total) over 17.1 IP in his previous three starts combined...Entering today's start, Irvin ranks third in the PCL in innings (26.1) and fourth in ERA (4.10)...The lefty was named Oklahoma City's Opening Day starter March 27 vs. Albuquerque...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP.

Against the Rainiers: 2026: 2-2 2025: 10-8 All-time: 82-83 At OKC: 52-36

This is the first of two series between the clubs in 2026, also marking the lone six-game series and only series in OKC this season...OKC won four of six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season and split both six-game road series...OKC's 10 wins against Tacoma in 2025 marked its most ever against the Rainiers in a single season as the teams played their most games against one another in a season since they began playing in 1998...Offensively, the Comets hit .295 as a team and were led by Esteury Ruiz (.353 AVG, 24 H, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Ward (.328 AVG, 20 H, 4 HR, 13 RBI)...On the mound, Landon Knack made four starts and finished with a 2-0 record and a 3.92 ERA in 20.2 IP...OKC last lost a series against Tacoma in the 2024 season opener Mar. 29-31, 2-1, and last fell in a six-game series after dropping five of six in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, 2023.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald recorded his sixth multi-hit game over his last eight outings last night, going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. During that span, Fitzgerald is 13-for-35 (.371) with two doubles, two triples and five RBI...Fitzgerald leads the Minors with 40 hits so far this season, ranks second with 26 RBI and third with 59 total bases. He paces the Pacific Coast League in hits and RBI, while his three triples are tied for most in the PCL and his total bases are second-most in the league.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to six games, going 1-for-3 with his first triple of the season, a walk and two RBI last night. During the stretch, Ward is 8-for-20 with a double, triple, home run, six walks and five RBI...In the month of April, Ward has 24 hits in 17 games, including 11 extra-base hits, with 18 RBI, 10 walks and 12 runs scored. He is batting .381 (24-for-63) so far in April and leads the PCL in SLG (.698) and OPS (1.171), while ranking tied for first in RBI and tied for second with 44 total bases...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (94) and RBI (336) and leads the Minors this decade with 150 HR, 501 RBI, 450 runs and 1,309 total bases.

Dirty Dozen: On April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets tossed their first shutout of the season during a 1-0 win. Since then, the pitching staff has allowed 100 runs (87 ER) and 137 hits across 104.0 IP during the last 12 games. Opponents have collected at least nine hits every game and have batted .311 overall, with at least six runs in nine of the 12 games and at least eight runs in seven of the 12 games...Opponents have totaled 174 at-bats with runners in scoring position over the 12 contests, averaging 14.5 at-bats per game while hitting .299 (52-for-174)...Since April 11, the Comets have allowed the third-most runs and are tied for the second-most hits across the Minors, while topping the Minors with 82 walks and a 2.11 WHIP.

Down-Home: The Comets have lost back-to-back home games for the second time this season and first time since April 8-9 against Round Rock. The consecutive losses follow a five-game home winning streak...The Comets have not lost three consecutive home games since losing the first three games of a six-game series against Memphis Aug. 26-28, 2025...The Comets are 8-5 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and their eight wins are tied for the most home wins for a PCL team.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III drew a walk and scored a run Friday and over his last eight games has seven hits, including five for extra bases, with five walks, eight RBI and eight runs scored...He leads the Minors with 10 home runs, 18 extra-base hits, 67 total bases and 25 runs scored through 25 games this season.

Quiet Riot: The Comets have been limited to six runs on 10 hits over the last two games, marking their lowest two-game run total since April 9-10 against Round Rock (6 R)...However, four of the Comets' seven hits last night went for extra base after they were limited to three singles Thursday...OKC entered Thursday's game leading all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored and tied for first with a .385 OBP. Following back-to-back losses, the Comets' 156 runs and 236 hits scored are now third-most among Triple-A teams and their .376 OBP fell into fifth place...For the first time this season, the Comets have not hit a home run in consecutive games. However, OKC's 29 total homers this season are still second-most in the PCL.

The Witching Hours: Between the seventh and ninth innings through the first 25 games of the season, the Comets are being outscored by a 75-26 margin, including an astounding 41-4 margin over the last 10 games. During the 10-game stretch, opponents have scored 41 runs on 34 hits, batting .298 (34-for-114) while also drawing an alarming 35 walks in 26.0 IP (2.65 WHIP)...In 28 innings of offense during the same timeframe, the Comets are batting .165 (16-for-97) with four runs, never scoring more than one run in any inning or any game. During the current series, the Comets are 3-for-32 (.094) with no runs over 10 innings of offense and have been outscored 9-0.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Friday, making his second appearance with the Comets this season. He faced six batters in a scoreless sixth inning, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. He threw 15 pitches (10 strikes) and escaped a bases-loaded jam with an inning-ending groundout...Stewart is recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Around the Horn: Eliezer Alfonzo extended his hitting streak to seven games (7-for-25) and collected his first RBI of the season with OKC Friday. He also drew a walk and has a walk in five straight games...The Comets pitching staff matched a season-high with 18 hits allowed Friday, also hitting the mark four games earlier April 19 at Albuquerque. It's the first time an opponent has notched 18 or more hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Sept. 17, 2023, also by Tacoma (20)... OKC has turned nine double plays over the last six games and the team's 29 double plays in 25 games are the most in the Minors to start the season...The Comets committed two errors last night and have now committed 20 errors over the last 13 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - April 25, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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