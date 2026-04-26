Comeback Clipped in Loss to Tacoma

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets rallied in the ninth inning, but were unable to complete a comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (13-13) took an early 2-0 lead after a Brennen Davis solo home run in the second inning and a run-scoring double play in the fourth inning. Oklahoma City (12-14) made it a one-run game in the seventh inning on back-to-back doubles from Jack Suwinski and Eliezer Alfonzo, who drove in OKC's first run of the night. Tacoma got the run back in the eighth inning on a solo homer from Colt Emerson, increasing the Rainiers lead to 3-1. Alfonzo helped the Comets rally in the ninth inning with a solo homer into the visiting bullpen in right field to cut the deficit to one run. Noah Miller singled one batter later with one out and Chuckie Robinson hit a fly ball that was caught in the deepest part of the ballpark, but that was the closest the Comets came to erasing the deficit.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City lost a third straight game for the first time this season and lost a third straight home game for the first time since Aug. 26-28, 2025 against Memphis...The Rainiers took a 3-2 lead in the six-game series as the Comets' record fell two games below .500 for the first time since April 9 vs. Round Rock (5-7).

-Eliezer Alfonzo finished with a team-high two hits - a double and home run - and drove in both of Oklahoma City's runs. Alfonzo has now driven in a run in each of his last two games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak. During the stretch, Alfonzo is hitting 9-for-29 (.310) with a double, homer and three RBI. Additionally, Alfonzo's ninth-inning homer was the first of his Triple-A career. Alfonzo is in his first season with Oklahoma City and previously played in Triple-A during an eight-game stint with Toledo (DET) to open last season.

-Cole Irvin tossed his third quality start of the season for the Comets, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout in the loss. Irvin has all three of Oklahoma City's quality starts this season, recording his first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday.

-The Comets have been limited to eight runs on 17 hits over the last three games, marking their lowest three-game run total since April 8-10 against Round Rock (8 R).

-Oklahoma City turned a pair of double plays, upping its season-total to 31 which leads all of Triple-A. The Comets have turned multiple double plays in nine games this season.

-The Comets fell to 6-3 in one-run games this season. Four of the team's last five games have been decided by two runs or less.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their series against the Rainiers searching for a split at 4:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

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