Chihuahuas Earn Series Win with 9-5 Sunday Victory

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces 9-5 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park and took four of the six games in the series. It was the Chihuahuas' second series win of the season and their first since the second series of the year at Tacoma.

Chihuahuas second baseman Samad Taylor had three hits and four RBIs in the first three innings and fell a triple shy of the cycle. Taylor went 11-for-20 with five extra base hits and four walks in the series. Catcher Rodolfo Duran went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

Jackson Wolf started for the Chihuahuas and got the win after allowing three earned runs in five innings. Wolf retired the final nine batters he faced. San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui threw two scoreless relief innings on MLB Injury Rehab.

Team Records: Reno (13-14), El Paso (12-15)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Reno 5 - Sunday

WP: Wolf (1-2)

LP: Drake (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:19

Attn: 7,805







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

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