Salt Lake Drops Third Straight, Split Series with Aviators

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV. - Six early Las Vegas runs surged the home team to a 10-4 Sunday victory, splitting the six-game set with the Salt Lake Bees in Las Vegas Ballpark. The Bees failed to win one of the final three games to complete their first series win of the year and have lost three straight contests.

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 4 WP: Brooks Kriske (4-1-)

LP: Brett Kerry (1-1) Key Performers Denzer Guzman: 2-3, R, 2B, BB Yolmer Sánchez: 2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, K Jeimer Candelario: 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, K

Game Summary In a redux of Tuesday's matchup, Gage Jump struck out three Bees to start his outing, around a walk. Brett Kerry looked to match the lefty, but a single, stolen base, error and wild pitch forced home a run for the Aviators, giving them an early lead. The advantage was doubled on a two-out solo shot just over the left field wall by Joey Meneses, his second of the series.

Salt Lake cut the deficit in half on Nick Madrigal's RBI single in the second. The visitors cashed in thanks to Chris Taylor's leadoff walk that started the inning. Las Vegas grew the lead to 6-1 with a four-run bottom half, capitalized by a Henry Bolte three-run blast to center field.

The Bees battled back on a third-inning RBI single from Jeimer Candelario, set up by Denzer Guzman's fourth double of the season. One inning later, the lead shrunk by two thanks to Yolmer Sánchez's two-run shot, his second in 2026 to make it 6-4 after four complete frames.

Las Vegas rattled off a three-run frame in the fifth, highlighted by Junior Perez's two-run homer that pushed the lead back to five runs at 9-4.

The arms became the spotlight, as both bullpens posted scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh. The top of the eighth was a zero, but not in the bottom half. Las Vegas tallied their 10th run of the day with two-out hitting from Brett Harris who doubled in the run to close out the Aviators' third straight win and split the six-game series.

Game Notes

- The Bees dropped their third straight game after winning the first three of the series. It is the second straight series split and third in 2026. Salt Lake finishes 3-6 in Las Vegas, after completing their second and final trip to Sin City. After outscoring the Aviators 27-11 in the first three games, the Bees were outmatched by the home team 33-13 in the next three games.

- Salt Lake was a perfect 12-for-12 on the basepaths this week, adding two swipes today. The Bees had eight stolen bases prior to this week's series in Las Vegas.

- Yolmer Sánchez left the yard on a two-run shot in the fourth for his second longball of the season. Both homers have come this week against Las Vegas (Apr. 24) and have been of the two-run variety. The third baseman also collected a multi-hit game, his second of the season and first since April 11 at Reno. He has a hit in four straight contests with four RBI over the streak.

- Denzer Guzman doubled and singled today, pushing his hit streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second longest in all of Minor League Baseball. Since his hit streak began on April 11, Guzman is batting .385 (20-for-52) with two home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 1.033 OPS. The Dominican Republic native is 7-for-21 (.333) on Sundays this season with three extra-base hits in five series finales.

- Nick Madrigal notched his ninth RBI of the season today, using a run-scoring single to increase his total in his 19th contest. He is nearing his most recent season total (2024) of 11 RBI between Triple-A and the MLB, which was done in 52 games. The second baseman has reached base safely in 14 of the 17 games he has played in April.

- Chris Taylor stole second base today, marking his second swipe of the season. He has tallied multiple steals in every professional season of his 15-year career. Taylor matched his season high from a year ago, having collected two steals in 2025 with the Angels. Taylor also scored a run in Sunday's contest, coming across in all four games he played in Las Vegas, posting five total runs.

- Jeimer Candelario drew two walks in the series finale, pushing his season total up to four. All four free passes have come this week at Las Vegas and in two multi-walk games (Apr. 23 and today).

- Salt Lake hit into three double plays today, two on the ground and one in the air. That ties their season high, matching Thursday (Apr. 23)'s effort. The Bees hit into nine twin killings this week, tied for most in a series this season (Apr. 7-12 at Reno).

- A scoreless 1.2 innings in relief for Huascar Ynoa today marked his first shutout performance of the season. The righty punched out one Aviator in his outing out of the bullpen, adding to his total of 14 strikeouts this season.

- Brady Choban was also good out of the 'pen, inducing three groundouts in his perfect seventh inning of work. The Ohioan made his first three appearances of the season after getting activated off the injured list, recording two scoreless outings (Apr. 21 and today).

- Zach Humphreys walked twice today, drawing his first two base-on-balls of the campaign. It is his first multi-walk game since August 28, 2025 at Round Rock.

Up Next Salt Lake returns home to host the Sacramento River Cats for six games, starting on Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m. MDT inside The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

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