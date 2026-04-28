Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Las Vegas

Published on April 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Salt Lake at Las Vegas Series Recap

Road Series #3 Apr. 21-26

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 5 WP: Brett Kerry (1 - 0) LP: Gage Jump (0 - 1) SV: Joey Lucchesi (1)

The Bees secured their first win in Las Vegas this season moving to 1-3 against the Aviators and 3-2 in series openers. Salt Lake used back-to-back three run frames in the third and the fourth highlighted by Christian Moore's fourth inning two-run homer. Salt Lake maintained its lead despite Las Vegas cutting the deficit to two but the Bees punched back, adding an insurance run in the ninth on Sebastian Rivero's third hit and second RBI single of the night. The Bees erupted for eight runs on a season-high 14 hits, marking their highest run total against the Aviators since the season finale on Sept. 21, 2025, and their highest hit total in the matchup since Sept. 15, 2025 when they recorded 15. After being held without a stolen base in the previous series against Las Vegas, Salt Lake tied a season-high with three swipes on Tuesday night, matching its mark from Apr. 12 at Reno. Denzer Guzman and Trey Mancini each collected their first stolen bases of the year, while Nelson Rada added his team-leading fourth of the season.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 14, Las Vegas 3 WP: Sam Aldegheri (1 - 2) LP: Kade Morris (1 - 1) SV: None

Salt Lake secured its second straight win, marking back-to-back series in which the Bees have opened with victories in the first two games. The Bees set new season highs with 14 runs on 15 hits, led by Christian Moore and Chris Taylor who notched three hits apiece while Taylor and Jeimer Candelario tallied a team-high three RBI. Salt Lake used a four-run fifth inning to create separation starting with a two-run double by Candelario and was followed by back-to-back two-run singles from Niko Kavadas and Taylor. Salt Lake continued its offensive clinic in the eighth, tacking on six more runs on singles from Donovan Walton and Denzer Guzman before a pair of doubles by Kavadas and Taylor. Kaleb Ort, Tayler Saucedo and Angel Perdomo tossed the final three innings in relief for the Bees, each tallying a scoreless frame to finish off the 14-3 victory.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 3 WP: Huascar Ynoa (1 - 1) LP: Brooks Kriske (3 - 1) SV: Jose Fermin (3)

Joey Estes set the tone early by retiring Salt Lake in order in the first, but Mitch Farris answered by escaping a bases-loaded jam while allowing just one run. Omar Martinez tied the game in the third with a solo homer, and the Bees took control in the seventh behind José Siri's go-ahead run. Salt Lake scored four of its five runs in the final three innings as Donovan Walton extended the lead in the seventh with an RBI single while Nick Madrigal used a sac fly in the eighth to build a three-run lead. Las Vegas threatened late, highlighted by Henry Bolte's solo shot, but José Fermin escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the lead. Denzer Guzman added an insurance run in the ninth, and Fermin closed it out. Salt Lake extended its home run streak to four games, turned a season-high three double plays, and got a strong outing from Farris, who tossed five innings with five strikeouts and retired his final seven batters.

Game 4 - Las Vegas 19, Salt Lake 9 WP: Geoff Hartlieb (1 - 0) LP: Caden Dana (0 - 2) SV: None

Salt Lake jumped out early with back-to-back solo home runs from Donovan Walton and Denzer Guzman to take a quick 2-0 lead, with Guzman extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Caden Dana started strong but unraveled in the second inning as Las Vegas exploded for nine runs, highlighted by Joey Meneses' four RBI in the frame and aided by three Bees errors. The Bees responded late, scoring seven runs over the final five innings, including Walton's second homer of the night and Yolmer Sanchez's first deep ball of the season. However, Las Vegas kept pouring it on offensively, tallying 10 runs from the fifth through eighth innings behind contributions from Michael Stefanic, Henry Bolte, and Junior Perez. The Aviators offense carried them to a 19-9 win, their first of the series.

Game 5 - Las Vegas 4, Salt Lake 0 WP: Braden Nett (1 - 0) LP: George Klassen (0 - 2) SV: None

It was a tight pitcher's duel after the combined 28 runs on Friday night, with George Klassen and Mason Barnett dominating early. Salt Lake's best chance came in the third when they loaded the bases but couldn't score, part of five runners left stranded. Klassen was sharp, retiring 10 straight at one point and carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth. The game stayed scoreless until the seventh, when Las Vegas manufactured a run as Bryan Lavastida stole home for a 1-0 lead. In the eighth, Brett Harris broke it open with a three-run homer off Kirby Yates, giving Vegas a 4-0 advantage. That proved enough, as the Aviators closed it out in the ninth to hand the Bees their second straight loss and first shutout defeat of the year.

Game 6 - Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 4 WP: Brooks Kriske (4 - 1) LP: Brett Kerry (1 - 1) SV: None

Las Vegas jumped out early and never let go, capitalizing on a pair of home runs in the first two frames from Joey Meneses in the first inning before extending it to 6-1 with a big second inning capped by a Henry Bolte three-run homer. The Bees chipped away with RBIs from Nick Madrigal, Jeimer Candelario, and a two-run shot from Yolmer Sánchez to make it 6-4, but the

scoring for the Bees would end there. The Aviators responded with a three-run fifth, highlighted by Junior Perez's homer, to regain control. Both bullpens settled in late, but Las Vegas added an insurance run in the eighth to secure a 10-4 win, earning their third straight victory and a series split.

Notable Performers

- Denzer Guzman: .429 (9-for-21), HR, 2B, 7 RBI, 6 R, 2 SB, 1.119 OPS

- Christian Moore: .333 (6-for-18), HR, 2 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 1.177 OPS

- Chris Taylor: .400 (6-for-15), 4 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 1.193 OPS

- Niko Kavadas: .385 (5-for-13), 3 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 1.171 OPS

- Sebastian Rivero: .625 (5-for-8), 2 RBI, 2 R, 1.225 OPS

- Yolmer Sanchez: .294 (5-for-17), 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1.000 OPS

- Donovan Walton: .238 (5-for-21), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 R, 5 BB, .931 OPS

- Sam Aldegheri: 1 GS, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K

- Jose Fermin: 1 G, SV, 0.00 ERA, 1.1 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

- George Klassen: 1 GS, QS, 0-1, 1.35 ERA, 6.2 IP, 2 H, R, 3 BB, 7 K

- Mitch Farris: 1 GS, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

- Huascar Ynoa: 2 G, 1-0, 4.15 ERA, 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, HR, BB, 3 K

Upcoming Series Salt Lake vs Sacramento Tuesday, April 28 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Holmes Homes Family Night - 4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, April 29 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesday - $3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, April 30 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Thirsty Thursday - $3 Soda and $6 Beer

- Bark in the Park - $35 includes Human + Dog Ticket + 1 Bandana Friday, May 1 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- AANHPI Night - Hula Bumble Giveaway Bobblehead

- Grand Slam Jam: Pregame Live Music

- Farr Better Friday

- Scheels Postgame Kids Run Saturday, May 2 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Gold Medal Night - Celebrating Utah's Olympians

- Grand Slam Jam: Pregame Live Music

- R&R Barbecue Smokin' Saturday's

- Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, May 3 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

- Abejas Night - Abejas T-Shirt Giveaway

- Sunday Brunch - $48 Includes Ticket + Brunch

- UUH Safe in the Sunday







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2026

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