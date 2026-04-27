Aces Welcome Sugar Land to Greater Nevada Field this Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces return home to Greater Nevada Field this week hosting the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday.

Game Times

Tuesday, April 28 at 11:05 a.m. PT (Education Day/Taco Tuesday)

Wednesday, April 29 at 6:05 p.m. PT (WILD Wednesday)

Thursday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Throwback Thursday)

Friday, May 1 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Halfway to Halloween Night/Fireworks Friday)

Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. PT (Scooby Doo Night/Dog Day)

Sunday, May 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT (Family Sunday)

Special Events

Halfway to Halloween, presented by Donor Network West

Friday, May 1st vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

We're halfway to Halloween! Come out in your best costume and enjoy a night of spooky season before the start of summer!

Fans are encouraged to join the costume parade and kids will get to trick-or-treat throughout the ballpark!

Scooby Doo Night, presented by KOLO 8 News Now

Saturday, May 2nd vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Scooby and the gang make their way to Greater Nevada Field on May, and be sure to come early for our first Super Saturday giveaway of the season!

Fans will receive a bandana at both entry gates, it's a dog day, and the Mystery Machine will be parked in the stadium for photo opportunities!

Dog Day, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and Cumulus

Saturday, May 2nd

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

April/May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (4/28) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (4/29) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (4/30) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game. Coors Lights will be just $2 at all Thursday home games.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (5/1) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Pregame Happy Hour (5/2, 5/3) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (5/4) - featuring $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2026

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