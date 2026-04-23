Schnell Hits Walk-Off Home Run Wednesday

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Nick Schnell hit an opposite field home run in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 13-11 walk-off win over the Reno Aces. It was the 21st walk-off home run in Chihuahuas' history and their second this season. Schnell also homered in the fifth inning in his second multi-homer game of the year.

Samad Taylor went 2-for-5 with a home run that began the bottom of the first. It was the first time since Jase Bowen's leadoff home run on April 14 in Round Rock that the Chihuahuas started a first inning with a homer. Taylor has reached base at least three times in both games of the series. El Paso shortstop Clay Dungan had a season high four hits.

The Aces trailed 11-4 before scoring seven late runs to tie the score. Reno's game-tying home run in the top of the eighth came from El Paso native Ivan Melendez. All nine starting Chihuahuas reached base Wednesday. El Paso's 20 hits set a new season high. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series. El Paso advanced to 2-3 in extra inning games, while Reno dropped to 0-2.

Team Records: Reno (11-12), El Paso (10-13)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (1-2, 3.72) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-1, 7.56). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 13 Reno 11 - Wednesday - 10 Innings

WP: Jacob (1-0)

LP: Carrillo (2-1)

S: None

Time: 3:25

Attn: 6,034







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.