Chihuahuas Start Homestand with 13-6 Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-2 in the fourth inning Tuesday night before coming back to win 13-6 at Southwest University Park. It was the opening game of a six-game series.

El Paso's first two runs came on a two-run home run in the second inning by first baseman José Miranda, his second homer in his last two games. Infielder Marcos Castañon also homered for the Chihuahuas. El Paso designated hitter Pablo Reyes went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, and he's reached base in all 15 games he's played in. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Jase Bowen went 2-for-5 with an RBI, moving his hitting streak to nine games.

The Chihuahuas scored seven runs on nine hits in their 12-batter bottom of the eighth inning. Miguel Cienfuegos, Garrett Hawkins, Eli Villalobos and Ethan Routzahn all pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas, holding Reno without any runs after the fourth inning.

Team Records: Reno (11-11), El Paso (9-13)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (1-2, 3.72) vs. El Paso RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 4.32). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 13 Reno 6 - Tuesday

WP: Villalobos (2-1)

LP: Campbell (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:07

Attn: 4,811







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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