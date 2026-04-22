April 22 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Delayed to 6:35

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Due to inclement weather, our 12:05pm first pitch is delayed to a tentative 6:35pm start time. Tentative gates at 5:30pm. We're monitoring conditions and updates will be provided promptly on rivercats.com, via email, and on our social pages @rivercats.

As a result of the delay and continued impacts of today's weather, if you wish to exchange your tickets to a future game, contact the sales office by emailing tickets@rivercats.com or visit the Sutter Health Park Box Office.

Season ticket members can connect with the membership experience team by emailing membershipservices@rivercats.com.

Group, suites, and hospitality buyers can communicate directly with their ticket representative.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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