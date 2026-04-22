April 21 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Postponed
Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sacramento River Cats News Release
Tonight's originally scheduled 6:45pm game against the Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. Information on a makeup game will be announced at a later time.
Check out the Sacramento River Cats Statistics
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026
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