Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/21 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 4:35 PM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (1-2, 3.91) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Ryder Ryan (1-0, 4.96)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Colin Davis (#10) - activated from Development List

DEL RHP Alex Hoppe - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game series at Oklahoma City tonight...it's Tacoma's lone trip to Oklahoma City in 2026 and the first of nine games between the two clubs...the Rainiers fell 1-0 in the series finale against Sacramento on Sunday, but still took the series victory by winning four of the six games...the River Cats scored the game's lone run in the top of the second inning on a fielder's choice by Grant McCray...the Rainiers bullpen fired 4.0 hitless innings of relief in the loss...Tacoma out-hit Sacramento 5-4, but could not score as they were blanked for the first time this season.

OFF TO OKC: The Rainiers open up their only trip to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark today...Tacoma played just one series in Oklahoma City last year, taking two of the six games...over the last five seasons, Tacoma has gone 15-18 at OKC, with a 5.02 ERA, their third-best of any road venue in that span...in 2025, the Rainiers sported a 3.80 ERA, the best of any venue they played in last season.

NO FREE PASSES: Tacoma pitchers walked just one hitter on Sunday afternoon, while striking out nine...Rainiers pitchers have walked 74 pitchers this season, the fewest walks in the PCL and the second-fewest in Triple-Am trailing Buffalo's 63 walks...with the 182 strikeouts by Rainiers pitchers, Tacoma has a 2.64 K/BB ratio, tied for the fourth-best in Triple-A...the Rainiers have walked only one batter in three of their last four games, sporting a 36K/7BB ratio in that time.

ROSTER RECAP: Since taking the field on Sunday, the Rainiers have made three roster moves: INF Will Wilson's contract was selected on Monday... on Tuesday RHP Alex Hoppe was recalled by the Mariners and OF Colin Davis was activated from the Development List ...Wilson hit .275 with two doubles and a home run in 14 games with Tacoma...Hoppe went 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA in 8.0 innings, walking three and striking out 12...Hoppe's first appearance will be his Major League debut...Davis has gone 4-for-11 with a double in three games with Tacoma this season....additionally, RHP Blas Castaño was claimed off waivers by Colorado on Tuesday after e was designated for assignment on April 14.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his fifth start of the season tonight in OKC and the 76th of his Rainiers career, tying him for the sixth-most in franchise history with Tim Harikkala, who pitched for Tacoma from 1995-98...Lawrence is tied for the third-most strikeouts in the PCL this season with 20, ranking fourth in innings pitched (23.0) and seventh in ERA...since his professional debut in 2010, no minor league pitcher has recorded more wins (115), innings pitched (1,733.1), complete games (13) and strikeouts (1,224)...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading all qualified PCL pitchers with a 3.1% walk rate (per FanGraphs).

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball on Sunday, lowering the unit's ERA to 2.39, tied for the best in the minor leagues with Low-A Fort Myers...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, the fewest in Triple-A and one of four minor league bullpens to allow one-or-fewer home runs...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 21 games in the last 21 years, most recently accomplished by the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers...it's the best start for a Rainiers bullpen through 20 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.94 ERA.

RHYLAN LET IT RIP: OF Rhylan Thomas clubbed the first career leadoff home run on Saturday...Saturday's game was the third time in Thomas' career that he tallied multiple extra-base hits, most recently doing so on May 9, 2025, against Sacramento (2 2B)...Thomas' 24 hits are the second-most by a PCL left-handed hitter this season (trails: OKC's Ryan Fitzgerald - 35) and his eight hits to lead off an inning are tied for the second-most in the league, trailing only Sacramento's Drew Gilbert (10 hits).

LIGHTNING ROD(DEN): INF Brock Rodden drew a season-best two walks on Sunday afternoon, reaching base for the 17th time in 21 games...in his last 11 games, Rodden is hitting .389 (14x36) with five doubles, one home run and 10 RBI...Rodden is tied for the lead in the minor leagues with nine doubles this season, as well as tied for fourth in Triple-A with 10 extra-base hits...in Rodden's first 10 games, he walked once and struck out 18 times, compared to his last 11 games, he has walked five times with seven strikeouts.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 21 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 15 of the 21 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 10 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 8-7 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 4-6 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped the series opener to the Athletics 6-4 on Monday night...the Mariners took a 3-0 lead after two innings, getting home runs from Cal Raleigh and Dom Canzone...the Athletics scored the game's next six runs before Seattle got one back in the bottom of the ninth on a Leo Rivas double.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026

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