Davis' Grand Slam, 5 RBI Not Enough in 9-7 Rainiers Loss

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Brennen Davis tied his career-high with five RBI on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, but it was not enough, as the Tacoma Rainiers (10-13) fell 9-7 to the Oklahoma City Comets (12-11) in the second game of the series. Trailing 9-2 after six innings, the Rainiers scored five unanswered runs over the seventh and eighth, but it was not enough as Tacoma took its third consecutive loss.

The Rainiers scored the game's first run in the top of the third inning. Alejo Lopez led off the frame by beating out an infield single. Rhylan Thomas followed with a walk to put runners at first and second base. Comets starting pitcher Christian Romero recovered by retiring the next two hitters, but Brennen Davis tucked a looping single inside the right field line to score Lopez and give Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

The Comets rebounded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Michael Siani hit a leadoff double to to left field and advanced to third on a fly out from Seby Zavala. Ryan Fitzgerald doubled off the left field wall to score Siani and tie the game at one. Zach Ehrhard walked, followed by a fly out by Ryan Ward that allowed Fitzgerald to tag up and advance to third base, putting runners on the corners. James Tibbs III (10) gave Oklahoma City the lead with a three-run home run to straightaway center field, making it 4-1.

Jhonny Pereda (2) responded for Tacoma with a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth inning, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Oklahoma City extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Savala and Fitzgerald led off the inning with walks, bringing an end to Dane Dunning's start. Troy Taylor took over in relief and walked his first batter, Ehrhard, to load the bases. Ward cashed in on the walks, sneaking a single up the middle to score Savala and Fitzgerald, giving the Comets a 6-2 lead. Tibbs grounded out to the pitcher for the first out of the inning, moving Ward up to second base. Jack Suwinski bounced into a fielder's choice, as Ryan Bliss threw home to cut down Ehrhard while Ward took third base. With Suwinksi and Ward at the corners, the pair pulled off a double steal, as Suwinksi swiped second and Ward stole home to make it a 7-2 ballgame.

The Comets added on in the bottom of the sixth inning. Domingo Gonzalez entered the game in relief of Taylor, giving up a leadoff double to Noah Miller. After striking out Siani, Gonzalez hit Savala with a pitch, putting runners at first and second base. Fitzgerald singled to right field, scoring Miller to make it 8-2. A passed ball by Pereda allowed both Savala and Fitzgerald to move into scoring position. Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field that scored Savala to and pad the Comets lead at 9-2.

The Rainiers got back on the board in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Davis, Carson Taylor and Pereda each drew walks to load the bases. Victor Labrada hit into a fielder's choice, but the Comets didn't record an out as Taylor beat the third baseman Fitzgerald to the bag. Davis scored on the play, getting Tacoma within 9-3. The Comets went back to the bullpen, calling on Griff McGarry to get out of the jam. McGarry got Brian O'Keefe to fly out, leaving the bases loaded

In the top of the eighth, walks paid dividends for the Rainiers offense. Lopez and Thomas walked to start the inning. With one out, Rodden drew his second walk of the night to load the bases. Davis (2) delivered a grand slam to left field, Tacoma's first grand slam of the season, pulling the Rainiers within two at 9-7. The Comets brought Wyatt Mills in from the bullpen after the home run, but Carson Taylor singled to keep the inning alive. Mills struck out the next two batters to retire the side.

The Rainiers entered the top of the ninth inning down a pair of runs, facing Comets reliever Carlos Duran. O'Keefe led off the inning with a double down the left field line, extending his hitting streak to five games. Colin Davis entered as a pinch runner for O'Keefe, but was stranded as the next three Rainiers hitters went down in order, ending the game at 9-7.

The series continues on Thursday morning, with first pitch scheduled for 9:05 AM (PT) from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Randy Dobnak will get the start for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Brennen Davis clubbed Tacoma's first grand slam of the season in the top of the eighth inning...it's Tacoma's first grand slam since Jack López hit one on September 14, 2025, at Salt Lake...the grand slam gave Davis five RBI on the night, the most by a Rainiers hitter this season...the grand slam was part of a 3-for-4 night, including a double and five RBI...Davis is the first Rainiers hitter with at least three hits and five RBI since Ben Williamson did so at Las Vegas on August 16, 2025 (4-5, HR, 5RBI)

OF Victor Labrada tallied his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with an RBI...Labrada has now tallied hits in four of his last five games, going 5-for-15 with a double and two RBI in that span.

C Jhonny Pereda clubbed his second home run of the season in the fourth inning...Pereda is tied for second among Triple-A catchers with 15 hits (in games while playing catcher).

OF Brennen Davis tallied a 112.6 mph double in the fifth inning, his second double of the season...it's the fifth ball that Davis has hit over 110 mph this season, the most in the PCL...no other PCL hitter has more than one ball hit over 110 mph this season.

The Rainiers drew a season-high 11 walks on Wednesday, surpassing the 10 walks from April 16 (G2) against Sacramento...it's the most walks drawn by the Rainiers since taking 12 walks on August 2, 2025, at Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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