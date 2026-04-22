Seven-Run Frame Spoils Series Opener for Aces

Published on April 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Tex. - A pair of three-run frames helped the Reno Aces enter the latter stages of their series opener with the El Paso Chihuahuas locked at 6-6, but a seven-run eighth was all the difference in a 13-6 El Paso victory on Tuesday.

Three runs in the top of the third helped the Aces (11-11) counter a pair of Chihuahuas (9-13) tallies in the home half of the second, then Reno seemingly put distance on El Paso with three more runs in the top of the fourth.

Helping the Aces reach the scoreboard first was Ivan Melendez, who delivered a single through the left side with the bases loaded and two outs to bring home Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy. Still with runners in scoring position, a wild pitch allowed the Aces to take the early edge.

Reno loaded the bases once more in the fourth when Andrew Velazquez doubled and was quickly joined by Waldschmidt and Groover, both of whom earned walks. Troy was there to capitalize for the Aces, singling through the right side to score Velazquez and Waldschmidt. One batter later and Jacob Amaya chipped in a sacrifice fly.

From that point it was all El Paso as the Chihuahuas scored in three straight innings from the fourth through sixth to tie the contest and then broke it open with seven runs in the eighth. It was just the second time in 2026 that Reno has allowed seven or more runs in an inning, the last when they yielded nine during the seventh inning on April 16 against Las Vegas.

Kohl Drake started but could not make it out of the fourth, exiting with a final line of four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings. Two of his hits allowed were homers, and he has now allowed at least one homer in four of his five starts (six total).

Velazquez and Troy were the only two Aces to earn multiple knocks, both going 2-for-4 with a run scored while the former also ripped a double. Troy drove in two along with Melendez, while Amaya matched Velazquez with a two-bagger.

Both teams will be back in action for game two of this series on Wednesday at Southwest University Park beginning at 11:05 a.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 22, 2026

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