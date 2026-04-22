Series-Opener in Sacramento Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday
PCL Albuquerque Isotopes

Series-Opener in Sacramento Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release


Sacramento, CA - Today's contest between the Isotopes and River Cats in Sacramento, CA, has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 25 with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 pm MT.

Both contests on Saturday will be seven innings games.

The Isotopes and River cats will open the six-game series tomorrow at 1:05 pm MT from Sutter Health Park.

Check out the Albuquerque Isotopes Statistics

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Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026


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