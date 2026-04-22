Series-Opener in Sacramento Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday
Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Sacramento, CA - Today's contest between the Isotopes and River Cats in Sacramento, CA, has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 25 with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 pm MT.
Both contests on Saturday will be seven innings games.
The Isotopes and River cats will open the six-game series tomorrow at 1:05 pm MT from Sutter Health Park.
Check out the Albuquerque Isotopes Statistics
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Salt Lake Bees Series Preview at Las Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Tuesday Game Between Sugar Land and Round Rock Postponed - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City - Tacoma Rainiers
- April 21 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Postponed - Sacramento River Cats
- Series-Opener in Sacramento Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday - Albuquerque Isotopes
- OKC Comets Game Notes - April 21, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Space Cowboys Back at Home for Six-Game Set with Round Rock Express - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Series-Opener in Sacramento Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday
- Isotopes Obliterate Comets, 17-4
- Albuquerque's Five-Run Eighth Sparks 8-6 Comeback Win
- Comets Hold off Frantic Isotopes Push for 13-12 Win
- Isotopes Overwhelm Comets Late in 9-5 Victory