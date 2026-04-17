Isotopes Overwhelm Comets Late in 9-5 Victory

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 4-0 since the top of the first inning, the Isotopes plated nine total runs over their final three at-bats, turning the tables and earning their second-straight victory, 9-5 over Oklahoma City. Adael Amador broke a tie with an eighth-inning RBI single for a second consecutive ballgame. Vimael Machin stayed red-hot by collecting two more hits, both doubles.

Topes Scope: - Since beginning the season 1-4, the Isotopes have won nine of their last 13 games. Albuquerque is two games over .500 for the first time since April 22, 2023 - when their record was 11-9.

- Machin is 10-for-14 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over his last three games. It is his first time with three consecutive multi-hit efforts since Sept. 4-6, 2025 with Triple-A Norfolk. Machin became the third Isotope with two doubles in a contest this year, joining Cole Carrigg (April 8 at El Paso) and Chad Stevens (April 10 at El Paso).

- Stevens extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a 3-for-4 effort. He is slashing .415/.478/.610 with five doubles, a homer and five RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Stevens has reached base safely in all 14 games that he has received a plate appearance this year, and 24-straight contests overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Amador was 3-for-5, his first three-hit performance since Sept. 12, 2025 at El Paso. His average is currently .232, just the fourth time he has finished a day (15 total games) with his mark above .200 this season.

- Drew Avans was 2-for-4, his first multi-hit game since Aug. 22, 2025 with Triple-A Nashville in a contest vs. Louisville. He has three hits in his last six at-bats after starting the season 4-for-29.

- Weigel's 4.2 frames marked his longest outing since July 14, 2019, when he pitched 5.0 innings in a start for Triple-A Gwinnett at Charlotte.

- The Isotopes have won back-to-back games at home vs. Oklahoma City for the first time since April 27-28, 2024, when they took the final two contests of a series after dropping the first four.

- Albuquerque compiled double-digit hits for the sixth time in their last nine games after doing so just once in their initial nine contests of the campaign. As a team, the Isotopes are slashing .323/.399/.534 since April 7.

- Sterlin Thompson threw out a runner at the plate from left field for the second consecutive day, nabbing Austin Gauthier in the second inning. As a team, the Isotopes have at least one outfield assist in all six games against the Comets this year.

- If Albuquerque wins at least two of the last three games in this set, they will earn a home series victory over Oklahoma City for the first time since May 20-25, 2021 (4-2).

- Ryan Ward homered to begin the game for Oklahoma City, the first leadoff long ball allowed by Albuquerque since Tim Locastro on Sept. 14, 2025 at El Paso. James Outman was the last Comet to accomplish the feat against the Isotopes, doing so in back-to-back games on June 12-13, 2025.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Oklahoma City will shift back to evening baseball Friday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm. The Isotopes are undecided on a starting pitcher, while River Ryan is slated to toe the rubber for the Comets. It will be STEM Night at the ballpark, and Orbit Socks will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of New Mexico Tech.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.