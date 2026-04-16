Space Cowboys and Bees Postponed on Thursday

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Due to cold temperatures and wintery mix, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Salt Lake Bees have been postponed on Thursday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of game one starting at 4:05 pm CT. The Space Cowboys are now scheduled to resume their series with the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night with a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. RHP Miguel Ullola is scheduled to start opposite RHP Caden Dana for Salt Lake. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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