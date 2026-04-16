Isotopes Claim 4-3 Victory over Comets

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied, 2-2, entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the Isotopes plated two runs on an Adael Amador RBI single and Oklahoma City error. In the top half of the ninth, the Comets loaded the bases, but Albuquerque held Oklahoma City to one run en route to a 4-3 win Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes are 6-2 in their last eight games and have won eight of their last 12 after starting 1-4.

-Vimael Machin went 4-for-4 with a double, his second-straight contest with four hits and a double. He is the first Isotope with back-to-back four-hit games since Zac Veen on June 26-27, 2025. Over his last four games, is 10-for-17 with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

-Cole Carrig registered a hit in four at-bats, extending his hit streak to eight games. During the stretch, he is slashing .325/.357/.500 with two doubles, one triple, one homer, eight RBI and five stolen bases. Has a knock in 13 of 16 games played in 2026. His 88.7 average exit velocity is tied for the seventh highest in the PCL (min. 60 at-bats). Has five barrels on the year, tied for sixth-most in the PCL.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, reaching base at least twice for the thirdd-straight night and seventh time in 12 games. His 90.1 average exit velocity is tied for the 12th highest in the PCL (min. 45 at-bats). Has four barrels on the year, tallying an 11 percent barrel rate, 11th highest in the PCL (min. 45 at-bats).

-Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with his first homer of the year and an RBI. It was his first dinger since September 9, 2024, while with the White Sox, a 359-game homerless streak. Was his fifth multi-hit contest of the year. Has a hit in seven of his last eight games, raising his batting average from .231 to .349.

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-4, ending his eight-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he slashed .281/.410/.344 with one triple and three RBI.

-With the win, the Isotopes improve to 2-2 in one-run games (last win: April 4 vs. Reno, 5-4).

-The Isotopes have tallied 30 barrels on the year, third-most in the PCL and eighth-most in Triple-A.

-Albuquerque hitters struck out just five times on the night, tying a season-low (also: April 3 vs. Reno).

-TJ Shook registered the save after recording the last two outs of the contest. It's the club's fourth save on the year (last: April 4 vs. Reno, 5-4), tied for the most in the PCL (also: Oklahoma City).

-The pitching staff held the Comets to three runs, the seventh game of the year Albuquerque has limited its opponent to three-runs or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Oklahoma City is slated to start Christian Romero.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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