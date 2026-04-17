OKC Succumbs to Albuquerque Surge

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored nine runs between the sixth and eighth innings to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 9-5, Thursday afternoon at Isotopes Park. The Comets (9-9) opened the game with a four-run first inning. Hitting leadoff for just the second time in his Triple-A career, Ryan Ward began the day with a homer to end an 11-pitch at bat. The Comets weren't done in the frame, adding an RBI double from Jack Suwinski and a two-run single off the bat of Noah Miller. OKC continued to lead 4-0 into the sixth inning before the Isotopes (10-8) scored three runs to cut the Comets' lead to one run. James Tibbs III led off the seventh inning with a home run to extend the lead to 5-3. Albuquerque had the bases empty with two outs in the seventh inning before tying the game, then proceeded to string together four runs in the eighth inning to win the contest.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost back-to-back games following a four-game win streak and are 1-2 through the first three games of a series for a third consecutive series...Thursday marked the fourth time in the last five games the winning run(s) was scored in a final at-bat.

-Ryan Ward hit Oklahoma City's first leadoff homer this season, as well as his fourth home run of the year. The 445-foot blast was the second-longest homer by the Comets this season...During 14 April contests, Ward is 21-for-53 (.396) with six doubles, four homers and 14 RBI.

-Noah Miller added a third straight multi-hit, multi-RBI game to begin the week, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk. He has started the current series 6-for-12 with seven RBI...Miller extended his on-base streak to 18 games - the longest streak in the PCL this season.

-James Tibbs III hit his ninth home run of the season, pulling into a tie for the PCL lead.

-Zach Ehrhard added three hits for the Comets, netting at least three hits in a game for the fourth time this season...Over his last three starts, Ehrhard is 8-for-15.

-Starting pitcher Christian Romero tossed 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out three batters. He has allowed two runs and nine hits across his last two starts (10.1 IP) and his 11.0 IP scoreless streak came to an end with an RBI double on the final batter he faced with one out in the sixth inning.

-The OKC bullpen allowed seven runs and nine hits across the final 2.2 innings.

Next Up: Oklahoma City aims to even the series against Albuquerque at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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