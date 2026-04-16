Rainiers Comeback Bid Falls Short in 7-6, Rain-Shortened Loss

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-10) dropped the opening game of the series to the Sacramento River Cats (10-4) by a score of 7-6 in a six-inning, rain-shortened affair on Wednesday night. The River Cats scored seven runs in the first two innings, then Tacoma scored six unanswered before the game was stopped after the sixth inning. Brock Rodden brought in three of the six Rainiers runs, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with three singles. Jhonny Pereda picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the season, with two RBIs and a run. Nick Garcia made his Rainiers debut in relief Wednesday night with 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit while striking out two.

Sacramento opened the scoring with a six-run outburst in the top of the first. Nate Furman and Jesús Rodríguez recorded back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Then, Bryce Eldridge (2) smoked a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right field, making it 3-0. The River Cats were not done there, as Buddy Kennedy smoked a single through the left side of the infield. After a strikeout, Grant McCray picked up a single of his own with a bouncing ball up the middle. Victor Bericoto worked a walk to load the bases for Jake Holton. He worked a walk of his own, forcing in Kennedy from third, extending the Sacramento lead to four. The next batter, Olseivis Basabe smacked a single into left field, bringing home McCray and Bericoto to make it 6-0 River Cats.

The Sacramento offense picked up right where they left off in the top of the second. With one out, Kennedy and Eric Haase were both hit by a pitch and then McCray worked a walk to load the bases for Bericoto. The River Cats' right fielder grounded out to third, bringing home Kennedy from third to make it 7-0.

Tacoma brought the game to within three runs in the bottom of the second. Brennen Davis and Miles Mastrobuoni worked back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. Brock Rodden lined a single into left field, bringing home Davis from second to get Tacoma on the board, 7-1. Then, Jhonny Pereda dropped the second pitch he saw down the line in right for a double. Mastrobuoni scored from second with ease and Rodden moved up to third, making it 7-2. Carson Taylor cut the deficit to four when he flew out to left for a sacrifice fly. Rodden scored without a throw to make it 7-3. Two batters later, Rhylan Thomas picked up the third Rainiers hit of the inning with a single into shallow center field. Pereda scampered home from second and brought Tacoma within three, 7-4.

The Rainiers continued to cut into the Sacramento lead in the bottom of the third. Colt Emerson led off the inning with a walk. After Davis popped out, Miles Mastrobuoni replaced Emerson at first when he grounded into a fielder's choice. He stole second and scored when Rodden lined his second single of the game into left field. The switch-hitter's second RBI of the game cut Tacoma's deficit to two, 7-5.

The Rainiers kept chipping away in the bottom of the fifth. For the second time in two innings, Emerson started it off with a walk. He stole second and then moved up to third when Mastrobuoni grounded out to second. Rodden recorded his third hit of the night, punching a single into center field. Emerson trotted home from third, bringing Tacoma within one, 7-6.

After the end of the sixth inning, the game was called due to rain and the River Cats took the series opener 7-6. Tacoma looks to take the series lead in Thursday night's doubleheader. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:30 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Brock Rodden recorded his first three RBI game of the season, finishing 3-for-3 with a run...it's the switch-hitter's first game with at least three RBI since May 11, 2025, when he tallied four with Double-A Arkansas.

C Jhonny Pereda recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run...he is joined by Sacramento's Jesús Rodríguez as the only PCL catchers to record four-or-more multi-hit games this season (in games while playing catcher)

The Rainiers bullpen combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out five...their 2.78 ERA (20 ER/64.2 IP) is the lowest in Triple-A, 20 earned runs and one home run allowed are the fewest, and 45 hits allowed are the second-fewest.

RHP Gunner Mayer recorded his fourth-straight scoreless appearance Wednesday night, the third-longest streak by a Rainiers pitcher this season...this is the first time he has not allowed a run in four-straight games since April 9-22, 2025, with Double-A Reading.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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