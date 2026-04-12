Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/12 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabriel Mosser (0-0, 2.87) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, 4.05)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took a 3-2 loss on Saturday night at Sugar Land, suffering their second walk-off loss of the season...the Rainiers took a 2-0 lead after four innings thanks to a Brock Rodden sacrifice fly and a Rhylan Thomas RBI double...Sugar Land tied the game after scoring one run in the fifth inning and another in the seventh...in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jax Biggers drew a walk, advancing to second base on a single, stole third and scored the winning run on a wild pitch to win the game for the Space Cowboys, 3-2.

MOSSER'S MASTERY: RHP Gabriel Mosser will bookend the series with Sugar Land today, after throwing 7.0 shutout innings on Tuesday... Mosser is the 11th Rainiers pitcher since 2005 to log at least 7.0 shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts, most recently accomplished by Jhonathan Díaz on September 17, 2025 against Oklahoma City...Mosser is the first Rainiers pitcher to do so on the road since Sean Nolin on August 27, 2019 at Fresno...Mosser has logged two quality starts this season, one of three Triple-A pitchers this season (also: Casey Lawrence and Lehigh Valley's Alan Rangel).

PITCHER'S DUELS DOWN IN TEXAS: This week's series between Tacoma and Sugar Land have been low-scoring affairs, with 17 combined runs scored over the first five games...PCL teams have played 23 games with five-or-fewer combined runs this season, with the Tacoma/Sugar Land series accounting for four of them...overall, Tacoma or Sugar Land have been involved in 12 of those 23 games.

WE ALL MAKE SACRIFICES: INF Brock Rodden drove in Tacoma's first run on Saturday night with a sacrifice fly to center field, the ninth sacrifice fly by the Rainiers this season, tied for the most in Triple-A (also: Sacramento - 9)...Rodden is the first PCL hitter to record three sacrifice flies this season, with three of his five RBI this season coming on sacrifice flies...the Rainiers ranked third in Triple-A in 2025 with 58 sacrifice flies, two off the circuit lead of 60, held by Las Vegas.

BROCK'S SEEING DOUBLE: INF Brock Rodden hit two more doubles on Friday night, tying his career-high for the third time this season and second time this week...Rodden has hit eight doubles this season, tied for the most in Triple-A (also: Toledo's Max Clark)and tied for the fifth-most extra-base hits in the PCL...Rodden has collected a hit in 11 of 14 games this season, with three multi-hit games...seven of Rodden's eight doubles have come on the road, where he is hitting .345 (10x29)...Rodden has collected a hit in four of five game of this series, going 6-for-15 with four doubles.

WISDOM'S WILD START: INF Patrick Wisdom clubbed his minor-league-leading ninth home run of the season on Friday night...Wisdom's nine home runs are the second-most by a minor leaguer through his team's first 14 games of the season since 2005 (trailing: Sugar Land's Joey Loperfido with 10 in 2024)...Wisdom has homered in eight of Tacoma's 14 games and has not gone more than one game without hitting a home run...in addition to home runs, Wisdom tied for the league lead in: RBI (17), ranking second in SLG (.837), total bases (41), extra-base hits (9) and third in OPS 1.234.

CHALLENGERS: Jhonny Pereda challenged another from behind the plate in Saturday night's game, his17th challenge of the season, tied for the most among Triple-A catchers (per Baseball Savant), going 8-for-17 in those challenges...the Rainiers have challenged 23 pitches as the fielding team this year, tied for the third-most in Triple-A, winning nine of them (39% success rate)...Tacoma hitters have challenged just 16 pitches this year, tied for the 12th-fewest in the circuit, winning 10 (63% success rate, tied for the fifth-best in Triple-A)...Brock Rodden is one of three PCL hitters to have a 100% success rate in challenges (min. 3 challenges).

NO HITS FOR YOU: In Thursday's 3-2 loss at Sugar Land, RHP Houston Roth threw 2.2 hitless innings of relief...Roth has thrown 7.1 hitless innings to open the season, the most innings by a minor league pitcher this year without allowing a hit...RHP Blas Castaño added 1.1 hitless innings of his own on Thursday, adding up to 5.2 hitless innings to open the season, tied for the fifth-most hitless innings in the minors...Castaño has made five appearances this year, tied for the second-most in the minor leagues among pitchers who have yet to surrender a hit (trails: Rochester's Eddy Yean).

LOVING THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have hit 13 home runs this season, the 12th-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have scored 51 runs this season, 22 of which have been driven in on home runs...the Rainiers have scored 43.1% of their runs via home run this year, tied with Sugar Land for the third-highest ratio in Triple-A, trailing: St. Paul - 44.9% (49R, 22 off HR) and Iowa - 51.7% (89R, 46 off HR).

SWEET LIKE SUGAR (LAND): The Rainiers head down to Sugar Land, TX for their lone trip to Constellation Field this season and first of two series against the Space Cowboys in 2026...Tacoma went 6-6 against Sugar Land last season, winning their lone series at Sugar Land, four games to two...Tacoma pitchers had plenty of success against the Space Cowboys lineup, sporting a team 3.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP against Sugar Land, their best against any opponent in 2025...Sugar Land batted .241 against Tacoma last season, the Rainiers' best opponent batting average in 2025.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored an 8-7 walk-off victory over Houston on Saturday night...after Houston took a 7-2 lead after four innings, the Mariners tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and walked it off in the ninth on a JP Crawford single...Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh both went deep on Saturday while Seattle's bullpen combined for 5.2 innings of scoreless relief in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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