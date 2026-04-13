Troy, Groover Combine for Five Hits But Bees Take Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Trying to end the series on a high note, the Reno Aces scored the game's first run, but the Salt Lake Bees spoiled that early lead with a trio of home runs and finished off a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

To no surprise, it was the bat of LuJames Groover that put the Aces (9-6) on the board in the first, singling home Tommy Troy after Troy doubled to start the frame and promptly stole second. For Groover, his liner through the middle was his PCL-leading 13th RBI of the series. Additionally, he has driven in at least one run in all six games, a season-best streak for the Aces.

Reno starter Thomas Hatch was in the zone early, retiring each of the first eight hitters that he faced. That stretch came to an end when Omar Martinez was able to level the game for the Bees (5-10) in the third with a two-out solo homer.

Hatch exited after the third, but Salt Lake kept up the slugging as they hit solo homers in the fourth and fifth from Niko Kavadas and Denzer Guzman.

Two insurance runs were tacked on in the eighth, though they were hardly necessary despite Reno managing one final tally in the bottom of the eighth. Scoring from first was Matt O'Neill, flying all the way around the bases on the second triple of the season from Jack Hurley. For Hurley, each of his last five hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, one triple, one homer).

Charged with the loss for Reno was Bryce Jarvis (0-1), who surrendered the homers in the fourth and the fifth for his only runs allowed. Two Aces relievers worked scoreless appearances in Juan Burgos and Drey Jameson, tossing one inning each.

Troy and Groover accounted for half of Reno's 10 hits, with Troy going 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot while scoring once with his double. Groover ended his day 2-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of walks. Hurley was the only other Ace with two hits, ending his day 2-for-4.

The Reno homestand continues Tuesday, but with a different opponent in town as the Silver State rivalry renews when Las Vegas and Reno start a six-game set from Greater Nevada Field at 6:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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