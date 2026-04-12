Walk-Off Win Seals Series Finale over Tacoma

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A tightly contested series finale once again came down to the wire on Sunday afternoon, as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-5) edged the Tacoma Rainiers (6-9) in walk-off fashion at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

With the game deadlocked at 1-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, Sugar Land seized its opportunity. Jack Winkler sparked the inning with a one-out single, followed with a Carlos Pérez double, putting runners on second and third. With the winning run just 90 feet away, Cavan Biggio lifted a deep fly ball to right field, allowing Winkler to tag and score the game-winning run on the sacrifice fly.

In a series defined by strong pitching, Sugar Land struck first in the fourth inning. Shay Whitcomb led off the frame by turning on a pitch and sending it deep to left field for his third home run of the season, giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

Tacoma answered in the fifth. Miles Mastrobuoni opened the inning with a triple, and Brennen Davis followed with a deep fly ball to left field, bringing home the tying run to even the score at 1-1. Neither side could break the deadlock until the final frame, as both pitching staffs continued to deliver under pressure.

RHP Jason Alexander built on his strong start to the season with another solid outing. After tossing seven shutout innings in his previous appearance, Alexander worked six innings on Sunday, allowing just two hits and one run while walking one and striking out two. The outing marked his second quality start of the season.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Jason Alexander turned in his second quality start of the season. Alexander threw 6.0 innings, only allowing two hits and one run, while striking out two on 55 strikes out of 82 pitches.

- Sugar Land's pitching staff has combined for a 2.17 ERA, the lowest in Triple-A.

- Sugar Land starters have combined for 72.1 innings pitched which is the second highest in the Pacific Coast League while maintaining just a 2.12 ERA, the lowest ERA in the league.

- Sunday was the second-straight walk-off win for Sugar Land and their third in four games. It is the first time Sugar Land has ever had three walk-offs in a single series in franchise history.

Sugar Land heads to Salt Lake on Tuesday for the first game of the series against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is at 7:35 pm CT and the starters for that game have yet to be announced. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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