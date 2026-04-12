Rainiers Drop Series Finale 2-1 in Walk-Off Loss

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - It was another low-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field, as the Tacoma Rainiers (6-9) were handed their second walk-off loss in as many days, falling 2-1 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-5). Gabriel Mosser threw his third consecutive quality start, spinning 6.0 innings of one-run baseball. However, it was a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that gave the Space Cowboys the win and the series victory.

As had been the story for most of the series in Sugar Land, both starting pitchers found their rhythm early. Mosser faced one over the minimum through the first three innings, issuing a one-out walk in the third inning that was erased with a double play and a two-out single in the fourth inning that was left stranded. The same went for Space Cowboys starter Jason Alexander, who worked around a two-out double from Brennen Davis in the second inning.

Sugar Land broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth inning. Shay Whitcomb (3) led off the frame with a solo home run, putting the Space Cowboys up 1-0. Mosser recovered after the homer, retiring the next three hitters to limit the damage.

Tacoma responded right away in the top of the fifth inning. Miles Mastrobuoni, playing on a Major League rehab assignment, led off the frame with a triple to center field. Davis drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left field, knotting the game at one.

After 6.0 innings of one-run baseball from Mosser, Josh Simpson took over in relief in the seventh inning. The lefty threw 2.0 perfect innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts.

The Rainiers threatened in the top of the seventh inning, but would leave the bases loaded. With one out, Davis was hit by a pitch, followed by a single from Brock Rodden and a walk for Victor Labrada, but Alexander recovered as Rhylan Thomas flied out to right field for the third out of the inning.

Blas Castaño entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He struck out Whitcomb for the first out of the inning. Jack Winkler singled up the middle and Carlos Perez doubled to left field, putting the winning run at third base. With one out, Cavan Biggio flied out to right field, but it was deep enough to score Winkler and win the game for Sugar Land, 2-1.

The Rainiers return home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers loss on Sunday was their ninth of the season and fourth by one run...of Tacoma's first 15 games, 10 of them have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

RHP Gabriel Mosser put together his third consecutive quality start on Sunday afternoon, throwing 6.0 innings with one run allowed...Mosser's three quality starts are the most in Triple-A...the last Rainiers pitcher to log three consecutive quality starts was LHP Jhonathan Díaz, who did so from May 9-31, 2025...in his last three starts, Mosser has thrown 19.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on 12 hits with four walks and 14 strikeouts.

INF Miles Mastrobuoni recored the 27th triple of his career and Tacoma's second of the season, in the fifth inning on Sunday...it's Mastrobuoni's first triple since August 11, 2023 at Omaha (while with Iowa).

LHP Josh Simpson recorded 2.0 perfect innings of relief on Sunday afternoon, extending a scoreless streak to four appearances, spanning 5.2 innings...dating back to his appearance on April 9, Simpson has retired the last 11 hitters he's faced.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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