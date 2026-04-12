OKC Comets Game Notes - April 12, 2026

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (4-10) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (7-7)

Game #15 of 150/First Half #15 of 75/Home #9 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 10.13) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-0, 5.40)

Sunday, April 12, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Round Rock Express close out their six-game series at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have a 3-2 lead in the series as they look to win their second home series of the season as well as their first six-game series of 2026...Today is a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: Ryan Ward belted a three-run walk-off home run to send the OKC Comets to a 10-9 win against Round Rock Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 9-7, entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Austin Gauthier drew a one-out walk. Later with two outs, Ryan Fitzgerald singled to put runners at the corners. Ward then launched a three-run homer into the OKC bullpen in left-center field to win the back-and-forth game. Round Rock collected three straight doubles in the first inning to score two runs. After a RBI double from Gauthier in the second, Zach Ehrhard tied the score, 2-2, in the third by scoring on a wild pitch. The Express regained the lead in the fourth before OKC took its first lead with a two-run sixth inning, tying the game when Michael Siani hit into a fielder's choice then jumping ahead, 4-3, on a RBI double down the left field line by Fitzgerald. The Express responded with a four-run seventh inning. OKC produced a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning with three straight RBI singles from Suwinski, Gauthier and Siani to tie the game at 7-7. Round Rock took the lead in the eighth and went ahead by two runs in the ninth before the Comets' comeback.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris makes his second Triple-A start, having also pitched in Tuesday's series opener...While making his season debut, Ferris tossed 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts...He entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline as well as the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect...Ferris made two February starts in Spring Training before being scratched from a scheduled March start due to an adductor issue and assigned to Minor League Camp March 10...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organization leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope in exchange for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024...Ferris was originally drafted by the Cubs in the second round (47th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy.

Against the Express: 2026: 3-2 2025: 12-6 All-time: 206-159 At OKC: 97-80

The Comets and Express meet for their first of four series this season and first of three series against one another during the first half...Round Rock finished 2025 with a 77-73 record and tied for the PCL lead with a 4.96 ERA with Sacramento...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Alex Freeland paced the Comets with 25 hits and 17 RBI against the Express last season and the Comets hit 38 homers in the season series, led by five each from Michael Chavis, James Outman and Esteury Ruiz...Over the last five head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 3-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Instant Gratification: Last night's walk-off win off the bat of Ryan Ward was the first of the season for Oklahoma City and first since a 4-3 win against Memphis Aug. 31, 2025 when Luken Baker knocked a two-run double...Ward also hit Oklahoma City's last walk-off home run May 1, 2025 against El Paso when he collected an inside-the-park homer in the first game of a doubleheader...Ward hit the team's first over-the-fence walk-off home run since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma (Jahmai Jones) and Oklahoma City's first walk-off homer when trailing since July 29, 2022 against Sugar Land (Miguel Vargas).

Re-Ward-Ed: Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run, three RBI and a stolen base. He is now 10-for-20 (.500) this series with three doubles, two homers and six RBI. During the month of April, Ward is batting .410 (16-for-39) with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI. Ward paces the PCL with a .769 SLG, 1.234 OPS and 30 total bases this month, while ranking tied for first in hits and extra-base hits. His RBI total is second-highest in the league this month...The reigning PCL MVP set OKC single-season Bricktown-era records with 164 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs scored last season. In 2025, Ward led the Minors in RBI, with 36 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases (143 G)...Ward is also OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career home runs (93) and RBI (330) and leads the entire Minors this decade with 149 homers, 495 RBI, 445 runs and 1,295 total bases.

A Miller's Tale: Noah Miller drew a game-high three walks and scored a run to extend his on-base streak to 14 games as he has reached in every game to start the season. He is tied with teammate James Tibbs III for the longest active on-base streak in the league...This is Miller's longest on-base streak since the 2022 season when he reached base in a career-best 24 consecutive games with Single-A Fort Myers (MIN) in the Florida State League...The shortstop paces the Comets with 12 walks this season - tied for third in the league - and has 16 total hits through 14 games...Miller is 7-for-15 (.467) during the current series.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III drew two walks Saturday to push his on-base streak to 14 games, joining teammate Noah Miller for the longest active on-base streak in the league...The reigning PCL Player of the Week paces the league with a .839 SLG, 1.285 OPS, 12 extra-base hits, 16 runs scored and 47 total bases. His seven homers are second-most in the circuit...However, Tibbs is 2-for-21 with 12 strikeouts over his last six games.

Offensive Remarks: After being held to 12 total runs over the first four games of the series, the Comets offense broke out with 10 runs on 12 hits last night. The 10 runs were the team's most in a game since March 31 in Las Vegas when the Comets matched their season-high mark with 13 runs. OKC's 12 hits marked the sixth time this season the Comets reached double-digit hits...The outburst came after being limited to one run on three hits Friday night...Oklahoma City hitters also drew 10 walks, setting a new season-high, one day after not recording a walk Friday night...The Comets went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position after going 6-for-44 (.136) with RISP over the previous six games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald picked up two hits, including a double, with a RBI and run scored Saturday. He boosted his league-leading hit total to 24. His .387 AVG is second-best in the league, while his 16 RBI rank third and his 33 total bases tied for third...During the current series, Fitzgerald is 9-for-22 (.409) with three doubles and four RBI...Fitzgerald has eight multi-hit games this season - most on the team by three.

Close Calls: After not playing a one-run game through the first nine games of the 2026 season, four of OKC's five games during the current series have been decided by one run, including each of the last three...Oklahoma City is now 3-1 in one-run games this season...Last night was the team's first last at-bat win of 2026 after recording 22 last year. It was also the first win when trailing after eight innings after notching an incredible 10 such wins last season.

Dinger Details: The Comets have now homered in back-to-back games as well as in six of the last seven games (9 HR)...With Ryan Ward's homer last night, the Comets moved into the league lead with 17 home runs through the first 14 games of 2026...On the other hand, the Comets gave up one home run to the Express last night and OKC's 17 homers allowed to start the season are second-most in the PCL.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier finished with a season-high three hits Saturday, including a double and two RBI as he collected his third multi-hit game of the season...OKC produced a season-high four stolen bases last night, led by two from Zach Ehrhard.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - April 12, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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