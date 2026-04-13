Three Homers Fuel Bees to Victory in Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NEV. - In a mix of snow and rain, the Salt Lake Bees secured a happy trip home from Reno, taking the series finale 5-2 from the Aces. Three solo homers paced the visitors to their victory, while Dylan Phillips tossed 3.2 innings out of the 'pen to earn the win.

Salt Lake 5, Reno 2

WP: Dylan Phillips (2-0)

LP: Bryce Jarvis (0-1)

SV: Jose Fermin (2)

Key Performers

Niko Kavadas: 2-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Denzer Guzman: 2-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, GIDP, 2K

Christian Moore: 0-2, R, 3BB, SB

Dylan Phillips: W, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, K

Game Summary

Reno struck first on LuJames Groover's RBI single, the 13th run brought home by the infielder in the series to make it 1-0 Aces.

The first eight Bees were retired in order. Catcher Omar Martinez made sure it wasn't nine straight as he deposited a solo shot 428 feet away over the right center wall to tie the game at 1-1. Salt Lake got the next two on board searching for more, but Aces starter Thomas Hatch stranded them and completed his outing with his fifth punchout.

After a scoreless third frame from Jared Southard, Niko Kavadas set the tone to lead off the fourth. The designated hitter greeted reliever Bryce Jarvis with a solo shot 109.2 mph off the bat to give Salt Lake their first lead. The Bees loaded the bases later in the frame but failed to create additional damage and settled for a 2-1 score.

Denzer Guzman made it three consecutive innings with a Salt Lake solo shot, launching a no-doubter to left field and grew the lead to 3-1 in the fifth. Meanwhile, Dylan Phillips was brilliant in relief for the Bees. The southpaw kept Reno off the board to maintain the Salt Lake advantage through the middle innings.

The first four Bees reached to begin the seventh, tallying two runs in the frame. Guzman and Kavadas each picked up their second RBI of the game, with the former using a single and the latter barrelling up a double into right. A double play halted the chance for a bigger inning but kept Salt Lake in front 5-1.

Phillips continued his magnificent outing into the seventh, getting a double play before exiting with 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Drama intensified as Reno loaded the bases with two outs and brought the tying run to the dish. Kaleb Ort's pitch was called strike three, thanks to ABS, to end the threat with no damage.

The Aces narrowed the deficit to 5-2 with a two-out RBI triple in the eighth, but Jose Fermin came in and stopped the threat there. The righty stayed on for the ninth, searching for a four-out save. Despite allowing the tying run to come up to the plate, Fermin locked up the victory and capped off a 2-4 road trip to the Biggest Little City.

Game Notes

This is Salt Lake's second road win of the year and their fifth total win.

Omar Martinez got the Bees on the board today with his third-inning solo shot. It marks back-to-back games with a home run for the catcher, accomplishing that feat for the first time since May 6-8, 2025 with High-A Hudson Valley.

It was the first game for Salt Lake with multiple stolen bases this season, swiping three bags. They had 17 games last season with 3+ steals, last doing so on September 13, 2025 vs. Tacoma.

Niko Kavadas launched a solo shot that registered a 109.2 mph exit velocity, good for sixth best by a Bee this season. Kavadas has two of the highest six exit velos by Salt Lake hitters in 2026, joining his 110.3 mph double from Thursday's game in Reno.

Salt Lake combined for three longballs on Sunday, marking the third time that has been reached this season. The Bees are 3-0 this season when they reach that milestone.

The Bees collected their first game with 3+ homers and 3+ stolen bases since July 12, 2024 vs. Sacramento. They are the third team in the PCL to accomplish this in 2026, joining Las Vegas (vs. Oklahoma City) and Sugar Land (at Jacksonville) both on April 1.

Dylan Phillips tossed 3.2 shutout frames in relief today with one strikeout. Sunday's effort is his longest scoreless outing in his Triple-A career. The southpaw owns an active 4.2 IP scoreless streak, the best by a current Bees pitcher.

Salt Lake successfully challenged four pitches today, their most in a game this season.

Denzer Guzman had a two-hit day with a homer and two RBI today. He's been at his best on Sundays this season, batting 4-for-13 (.308) with two home runs and three RBI in the series finale.

Jose Fermin collected his second save of the season, tied for second most in the PCL. Weirdly enough, both saves have been of the four-out variety by the Dominican Republic native.

Up Next

Following an off-day, Salt Lake begins their second homestand of the season on Tuesday, Apr. 14 welcoming the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A, Houston Astros) to The Ballpark at America First Square. First pitch in the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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