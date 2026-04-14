Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, April 14 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 15 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, April 16 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, April 17 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, April 18 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, April 19 | 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Back in the Hive

The Salt Lake Bees return home for a six-game home stand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys after dropping the series on the road in Reno taking two of the six games. The Bees split their home opening series against Sacramento Mar. 31 - Apr. 5 which included the roll out of the Bees new alternate identity, the Utah Dirty Sodas.

Head to Head

The Salt Lake Bees (5-10) return home to host the first-place Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-5), 15 games into the Pacific Coast League season. Sugar Land arrives riding a four-game winning streak, while Salt Lake looks to build momentum after a win in Sunday's series finale. The Bees struggled in this matchup a year ago, going 3-12 overall and just 1-5 at The Ballpark at America First Square. Sugar Land controlled the season series, outscoring Salt Lake 87-54 while holding the Bees to a .213 batting average. Salt Lake was limited to two runs or fewer in seven of those contests, including a shutout on July 18. Sugar Land has been one of Triple-A's most dominant pitching staffs to start the year, allowing the fewest runs in Triple-A and giving up no more than two runs during its current four-game win streak. In contrast, Salt Lake has surrendered the most runs in Minor League Baseball. Despite the pitching struggles, the Bees have shown patience at the plate, entering Tuesday with the third-most walks in Triple-A and leading the PCL in free passes. In their only home series against Sugar Land last season, Salt Lake opened with a 10-8 win on May 6 before dropping the next five games.

Who's Hot

Nelson Rada enters Tuesday with a team-high 13 hits batting .289 with nine runs scored, six RBI and two stolen bases while hitting and scoring in five straight games. Niko Kavadas comes in with a team-high 11 runs batted in with an RBI in four straight games batting .300 on the year with the only OPS above 1.000 for Salt Lake at 1.195. Kavadas hit two home runs in Reno giving him three on the year which ties Denzer Guzman and Jose Siri for the team lead. At home, Jose Siri is batting a scorching .467 (7-for-15) in four games with a home run, triple, four RBI and three runs scored along with a 1.329 OPS.

I'm Walkin' Here

After drawing just 14 walks across 30 Triple-A games in 2025, Christian Moore has already earned 20 free passes through his first 12 games this season, including walks in 10 of his last 11 contests. His 20 walks not only lead all of Minor League Baseball, but also mark the most by a Triple-A player through a team's first 15 games since 2005. Moore was drafted 8th overall by the Angels in 2024 after helping lead Tennessee to its first National Championship in school history.

Get Your Tickets

Bark in the Park: Available for six games. Guests can bring their dogs to a designated seating area. Includes a Bees-branded dog bandana (waiver and check-in required).

Holmes Homes Family Night: Every Tuesday. Tickets are $10 (minimum 4, maximum 8 per account) for chairback seats down the baselines, corners, outfield, and lawn.

Sunday Brunch: All Sunday afternoon games in April and May. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and brunch.

Breakfast for Dinner: All Sunday evening games from June through September. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and a full breakfast meal for dinner

GOVX: Up to a 53% discount for active military, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals via GOVX membership. Valid for all games excluding fireworks nights.

Steal of a Deal: Last-minute ticket deals via text. Fans can sign up for free to be added to the subscriber list. Texts sent on select gamedays include last-minute discounts.

Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games featuring $6 beers and $3 sodas.

Bees Baseball Pass: $30 per month for three games. Includes a reserved seat based on availability; subscribers receive a text on game days to claim their tickets.

You can find more details and the link to these specials here: https://www.milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/ticket-specials







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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