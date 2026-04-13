LuJames Groover Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Infielder LuJames Groover has been named the Player of the Week by the Pacific Coast League after a scorching hot week at home against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 23-year-old led the Aces to a series victory with a slash line of .476/.571/.762 for a 1.333 OPS. He recorded 10 hits, four of which went for extra bases, along with six walks and four runs scored. His 13 runs batted in throughout the week led all of Triple-A with no other player even reaching double-digits.

Reaching base in all six starts last week, he recorded at least one hit in five of the six contests and two-plus hits in four. In game two, the Georgia native logged the best performance of his young Aces' career, connecting for his first home run at the Triple-A level, a grand slam in the eighth inning, to cap off a 3-for-5, six RBI night.

For the season, Groover ranks second in the PCL in RBI (18), second in hits (23), third in average (.377), and seventh in on-base percentage (.451). His 18 RBI through the Aces' first 15 games ranks tied for third most in franchise history trailing just Willy Mo Pena's 19 in 2011 and Kyle Garlick's 19 in 2024.

The BLC-Nine wraps up back-to-back homestands this week with the first installment of the Silver State Showdown against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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