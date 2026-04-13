Kamari Lassiter Celebrity Softball Game at Constellation Field Announced

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Texans Pro Bowl Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, in partnership with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Clear Vision will host a Celebrity Softball Game and Home Run Derby on Saturday, June 20 at Constellation Field.

Tickets are available for purchase now and can be purchased online here or at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Events. Parking can also be purchased in advance here. The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball Game. The schedule for the night can be found below:

5:00 pm - Gates open

6:30 pm - Home Run Derby begins

7:30 pm - Softball game begins

This marks the first-ever edition of the Kamari Lassiter Celebrity Softball Game, as Lassiter looks to bring a premier community-driven event to Houston-area fans. Since emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the country during his collegiate career at Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back National Championships, Lassiter has quickly made a name for himself with his physical play, leadership and competitive edge. Taken by the Texans in the second round of the 2024 draft, Lassiter is known for his impact on and off the field and is committed to using his platform to engage with the community and inspire the next generation.

Many of Kamari's teammates and friends are expected to participate in the Home Run Derby and game. Participants will be released at a later date and may include fellow Texans teammates, fellow NFL players, NFL alumni and other celebrities.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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