Aces to Host First Installment of Silver State Showdown this Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The first edition of the Silver State Showdown series in 2026 is coming to Greater Nevada Field this week as the Reno Aces host the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, for a six-game series.

Game Times

Tuesday, April 7 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Micheladas de Reno/Taco Tuesday)

Wednesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Jackie Robinson Day/WILD Wednesday)

Thursday, April 9 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Throwback Thursday)

Friday, April 10 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Donate Life Night)

Saturday, April 11 at 4:05 p.m. PT (Mickey Mouse Night)

Sunday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT (Family Sunday & Dog Day)

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Telemundo and Juan 101.7 FM

Tuesday, April 14th vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

The team will take the field in their victory blue jerseys for the first of three scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information can be found at https://www.milb.com/reno/fans/copa.

Donate Life Night, presented by Nevada Donor Network

Friday, April 17th vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

In partnership with Nevada Donor Network, we have made April 17 Donate Life Night, a celebration of those who have been able to continue their lives through organ donation and those who have made it possible by donating.We hope you join us for an incredible night of joy and celebration amongst your community!

Mickey Mouse Night

Saturday, April 18th vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

Greater Nevada Field is becoming the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse for one night only! Bring the whole family out for a night of fun of Mickey Mouse Night!

Exclusive co-branded merchandise will be available in the Team Store.

Dog Day, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and Cumulus

Sunday, April 19th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (4/14) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (4/15) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (4/16) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game. Coors Lights will be just $2 at all Thursday home games.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (4/17) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Pregame Happy Hour (4/17, 4/18) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (4/19) - featuring $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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